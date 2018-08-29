Alex Jones denies watching trans porn pic.twitter.com/asYuiiAIoc — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 29, 2018

And the hits just keep coming for poor old Alex Jones. After getting effectively banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple — and MySpace and Friendster, probably — it appears the Infowars host accidentally revealed an embarrassing tidbit about himself on his show last Friday.

While attempting to plug a new online store selling his new line of “Youngevity” supplements, Jones had a studio technical difficulty and was forced to bring the site up with a close-up of his phone. When he minimized the browser window, however, he inadvertently gave viewers a glimpse of the other tabs he had open, one of which happened to be for a porn site.

And not just any porn site. A video from popular trans adult film star Marissa Minx titled, “Naughty tbabe Marissa Minx relieved of cock hunger by stud.”

Now, to each their own, and we’re not here to kink shame anyone, obviously. But given Jones’ track record of extremely transphobic rhetoric (which was part of the reasoning for his various bans), the observation was eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

So much so that Jones was forced to respond to the controversy when a call-in viewer on Wednesday asked about the incident.

Naturally, Jones responded with the cool and collected logical analysis he’s known for.

“I saw a couple of news articles about that, it’s ridiculous. I was like looking up some reporter we’re trying to hire today and punched in some number and it popped up porn on my phone. Everybody has had porn pop-up on their phone, hundreds of times. So I’m sitting there with a phone on air, showing it to everybody, cause I couldn’t get a URL up in the studio, and then like some thing pops up and oh my god. And I looked at it and it wasn’t — the news blurred it out because it was nothing there. They blurred it to then say something was there, and then you went to it and it was some porn menu. I probably had porn menus pop up 500 times on my phone, so I appreciate your call. It’s insane ladies and gentlemen.”

For her part, Marissa Minx seems pleased as punch with the sudden publicity, writing on Twitter that she thinks it’s “fantastic” Jones is watching.

I think it’s fantastic he is watching scenes ! — Marissa Minx (@XXXMARISSAMINX) August 25, 2018

Makes you wonder what other secrets are hidden in that big, angry head of his.

(Via Mediaite, Spectator)