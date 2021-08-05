Alex Jones would like to remind everyone that he’s the reason we have to stomach many of those right-wing conspiracy theories from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Infowars host and Sandy Hook denier gave a minutes-long rant (via Media Matters) on his show yesterday, claiming credit for Carlson’s descent into anti-vax madness by revealing he was the one that got Carlson to “wake up.” Now, the Fox News host has always been a conservative-leaning blowhard, but lately, he’s been veering into “kooky uncle who gets his news from Facebook” territory, accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci of creating the Coronavirus, claiming the NSA was spying on him and blaming the FBI for the Jan. 6th insurrections. Apparently, we have Jones to thank for that.

“We need to see what Tucker Carlson is doing, duplicated,” Jones said, adamantly denying he wanted recognition for “red-pilling” Carlson before, well, demanding recognition for red-pilling Carlson. “If I could wake up Tucker Carlson — and Tucker has told me face-to-face, credited me with helping wake him up to a great extent. He’s a super-smart guy, once he shifted his awareness and became cynical then he sees even more than I do, you understand? And he’s more eloquent in many ways.”

Tucker Carlson being called “eloquent” is something that few thought they’d ever hear, but Jones seemed pretty sincere about his flattery of the Fox News host, before once again congratulating himself for “completing the mission” and converting “even more major thought leaders” like Carlson into his conspiracy cult. And look, he’s a nutjob, but he might not be wrong about the Carlson thing. CNN did an entire segment comparing Carlson’s on-air statements with Jones’ widely-publicized fringe beliefs and the two matched up on quite a few wild ideas.

Is it weird that Jones wants credit for crafting Carlson into Fox News’s “chief white power correspondent?” Sure, but not half as weird as when he claimed a CNN reporter got drunk on the blood of children, so …

(Via Media Matters)