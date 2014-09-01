Alexandra Daddario Dropped This Amazing Tweet About The Nude Photo Scandal

09.01.14

The Emmys do not award someone for “most paused scene of the year”, but if they did I have no doubt Alexandra Daddario wins in a landslide for True Detective. Speaking of the lovely Ms. Daddario, she weighed-in on the nude photo scandal currently rocking Hollywood.

Daddario off the top rope.

GAME. SET. MATCH.

