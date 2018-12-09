Getty Image

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has yet to even taken office, but she’s already a fount of strong, radical, forward-thinking ideas. Case in point: Like most decent human beings, the incoming congresswoman is no fan of SantaCon, the annual bar crawl and scourge in which cities, like New York and San Francisco, are flooded with drunk bros dressed as Kris Kringle, pounding Natty Lights and upping the already permanent urine smell several times over.

On Saturday, the day of the dreaded escapade, Ocasio-Cortez was asked on Twitter if she could use her forthcoming governmental powers to, among other things, kill SantaCon.

“I’m not sure, but maybe we can look into establishing GrinchCon – a tea + coffee crawl where people can spread peace and quiet everywhere they go,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

When she’s sworn in on January 3, 2019, the Bronx-born politician is one of many new governmental hires expected to breathe new life into a moldy system, bulldozing arcane traditions and yelling down desiccated old white men like a superhero with actual powers. She might as well start by creating a counter-crawl, one that could combat the high number of Santas puking into the city’s wealth of Metro newspaper boxes.

Since surprise-winning the primary for New York’s 14th congressional district in June, Ocasio-Cortez has routinely stirred up sh*t — calling out the president, exposing the right’s rampant poor-shaming, and generally enraging the dying elephant that is the Republican party. And now she hates SantaCon, too? Is there nothing she can’t do?

(Via Mashable)