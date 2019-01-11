Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Schools Joe Lieberman Over Remarks That She’s Too ‘Controversial’

01.11.19 22 Comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remains the undefeated queen of social media — this time, clapping back at former senator Joe Lieberman. On Thursday, Lieberman, an Independent, spoke with Fox Business about the future of the Democratic party and his thoughts on the rising political star, who was sworn in last week along with a fresh crop of House Representatives.

Lieberman is less than impressed with Ocasio-Cortez however, and slammed her as too “different” and “controversial” for the party, considering that Democrats have shifted to moderate politics as Republicans keep veering further and further right:

“With all respect,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday, “I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is.”

“If you look at the majority of new Democrats in the house, they tend to be, I say, center-left, if they are not left-left,” he said. “And that is because they had to be center-left to win some of those competitive swing districts that they took from Republicans. So that’s the hope.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who at 29 became the youngest woman to be sworn into Congress, had the perfect millennial four-word response to the criticism: “New party, who dis?”

By Friday morning, Lieberman began trending on Twitter as others felt similarly. Many pointed out the fact that since the one-time vice presidential nominee isn’t even a Democrat anymore, maybe he should keep his thoughts on the future of the party to himself.

In other words, whether Lieberman likes it or not, it would seem that the future of the Democratic party is already here.

