During Thursday’s presidential debate, President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for “knowing nothing about the climate,” a shot at her Green New Deal package. “You know who developed it? AOC plus three,” Trump said, the other three being Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. “They know nothing about the climate. I mean, she’s got a good line of stuff, but she knows nothing about the climate, and they’re all hopping through hoops for AOC plus three. Not a real plan, it costs 100 trillion dollars.”

Mind you, this is the same Trump who nine leading conservation groups called “the worst president for our environment in history,” whose administration “has unleashed an unprecedented assault on our environment and the health of our communities.” But outside of the you-can’t-put-a-price-on-it benefits of, y’know, saving the planet, Ocasio-Cortez also took issue with Trump’s “plus three” comment.

“It’s actually AOC plus 115 because that’s how many House and Senate members have cosponsored the most ambitious climate legislation in American history. I am so deeply proud of & grateful for each + every one of my House and Senate colleagues who stand for our future & champion the #GreenNewDeal, the boldest climate plan in US history,” she tweeted, along with a link to the plan. Ocasio-Cortez also didn’t appreciate Trump (or any colleague) calling her by her nickname. She wrote, “I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature. Women notice. It conveys a lot.”

AOC is a name given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as “Congresswoman,” “Representative,”etc. Basic respect 101 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

This is especially true if your name is “Mike Pence.”

Interesting… like a New Deal, but Green. https://t.co/XCSSBQS5fM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

