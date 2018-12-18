Getty Image

“The Carlton” dance, so named for Alfonso Ribeiro’s 1990s Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air character, never really left the public consciousness. The infectious, arm-swinging jig did, however, enjoy a renewed burst of popularity in 2014 when Ribeiro performed the dance on Dancing With The Stars. He later told Variety about how he created the dance (which was generally set to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual” on Fresh Prince) and did this live performance “all for the fans,” despite his most famous role being part of the reason that he was pigeonholed and couldn’t find other acting work.

Ribeiro has since scored a gig hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC, but he’s got a bone to pick with Epic Games, which allegedly snagged The Carlton for its Fortnight game for players to use after victorious “Battle Royale” segments. Epic Games apparently renamed the move as “The Fresh” and sells it for $5 as one of dozens of dance moves available. Here’s a clip of The Fresh as used in the game.