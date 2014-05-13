The ‘Alien Nation’ Shall Rise Again

Chug some sour milk and stay far away from salt water, everyone! The Tracking Board exclusively reports Fox is remaking the film version of Alien Nation, the 1988 buddy cop / sci-fi mashup in which human detective James Caan and alien Mandy Patinkin are partnered up to solve a murder in a society where aliens are trying to assimilate with Earthlings.
Though there have been TV series, TV movies, and recent remake attempts, this seems to be a solid reboot from the ground-up, starting with a concept similar to the original film. Mark Roybal and Ryan Jones are executive producing for the project, and they are currently meeting with writers to get a script underway.
Let’s hope they don’t SyFy channel this thing. (Context: SyFy tried to reboot Alien Nation then cancelled it before airing most of the first season. The best jokes have to be explained in parenthesis.)
I think the CW also used this concept for a show except since its CW its all willowy pretty people and of course its set in a high school and the aliens look like the visited a child’s face painting tent . (Don’t judge me I only watch arrow on CW I swear!)
well the original Alien Nation series did have the male of the species be the one who gets pregnant and he got all emotional and such because of it.
Almost Human tried to capture this essence and we all know how that turned out…