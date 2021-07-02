20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
An Anti-Woke Tirade About The New ‘Alien’ Show Has Been Refuted By, Uh, The Plot Of ‘Alien’

The Alien franchise, but particularly the first two films, Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel Aliens, are about a lot of things: sex; gender; the danger of bringing a cat to space. But to Noah Hawley, it’s largely about capitalism.

The Fargo creator is working on an Alien show for FX that won’t feature Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, but will tell “a story about inequality,” as he explained to Vanity Fair. “You know, one of the things that I love about the first movie is how ’70s a movie it is, and how it’s really this blue collar space-trucker world in which Yaphet Kotto and Harry Dean Stanton are basically Waiting for Godot. They’re like Samuel Beckett characters, ordered to go to a place by a faceless nameless corporation. The second movie is such an ’80s movie, but it’s still about grunts. Paul Reiser is middle management at best. So, it is the story of the people you send to do the dirty work.” Hawley continued:

In mine, you’re also going to see the people who are sending them. So you will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved. If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us? There’s that great Sigourney Weaver line to Paul Reiser where she says, “I don’t know which species is worse. At least they don’t fuck each other over for a percentage.”

The Alien films, like 95 percent of science fiction, is heavily political, but this is apparently news to Dave Rubin. After Hawley’s interview was published, the host of The Rubin Report, “the largest talk show about free speech and big ideas on YouTube,” tweeted, “I’ve been saying for years that Wokeism is a parasite that fully infects the host and then eventually bursts forth like in the movie Alien. The circle is now complete…”

In space, no one can hear you scream. But on Twitter, everyone can make fun of your bad take.

At least RoboCop is about a cop who is also a robot, and NOTHING MORE.

