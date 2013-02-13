'Aliens: Colonial Marines' In Three Points: Nasty, Brutish, And Short

A short game deserves a short review, so that’s exactly what Aliens: Colonial Marines is getting. Rushed and slipshod, it’s a little surprising Sega and Gearbox didn’t bite the bullet on this one and just not release it. There are simply too many cooks in this kitchen, and too little care taken with the recipe.
Short
This game will take you perhaps six hours to beat, to lead with the single most damning thing we can say about it. That’s literally one hour for every year Gearbox spent developing this game.
This has the very odor of “contract that must be begrudgingly fulfilled”. Consider that Borderlands came out in 2010, Borderlands 2 just last year, and both games had a full boat of DLC.
It’s blatantly obvious that this game was in development right up until it became clear that Borderlands was going to be a much larger hit that Gearbox had expected, and began devoting resources to that.
It’s a shame, in a way, because there are good ideas here, if unrefined: Being forced to sneak past Xenomorphs and use the environment against them is a great concept in one level, but it fails in the actual execution. The only real work here that’s fully realized is incorporating the game into the Aliens universe: While the blather about this being a sequel is just that, it is fun to come across Bishop chunks in the Sulaco, or visit exactingly imitated locations from the movie.
Brutish
A large part of the problem is that the enemies you fight at incredibly stupid. Aliens have two modes: “Standing around enjoying a latte” or “Oh, yeah, we should run directly at this guy.” When you inevitably run into the standard space marines, they at least have enough sense to hide, but they’re not much smarter. Sequences featuring franchise standards like the power loader feel forced and pointless, and watching the two main enemy types fight each other is often more entertaining than actually shooting them. That is, if you can watch them at all.
Nasty
This is an unbelievably ugly game. While playing on PC, we didn’t run into any major graphic glitches, but it was still full of rough textures and graphical sloppiness. Why, precisely, this requires NVidia hardware to run is a mystery: It makes no credible use of it. The voice acting and sound editing are, if possible, even worse. “We’ll wait for you, soldier, but don’t make us wait!”: That’s an actual line of dialogue. And it’s delivered in about the least convincing way possible.
The level design is painfully linear and flat, and in fact the game is so hidebound and dull to play that I literally forgot I could upgrade my weapons. I just assumed there was no upgrade mechanic: Hell, everything else in this game is from 1999, why expect modern mechanics?
Ultimately, this is a failed opportunity. Aliens has been relentlessly mined by video games for material, but done properly, an Aliens game is still a lot of fun. But it’s abundantly clear that this game was rushed out to fulfill a legal obligation, that good ideas and proper design were thrown aside in favor of projects the developer preferred to work on, and in the end, a bad game resulted. This is not worth $60: Aliens fans should give it six months, and pick it up for $20
Aliens: Colonial Marines is available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC.
Bummer. I was looking forward to a good Aliens game but by all accounts (which is like every video game review site there is) this is not that game. If it’s this bad it shouldn’t take long to hit the $20 price cut. I think Darkness 2 set a record for how fast a $60 game became $20.
Yeah. I don’t know that it deserves the WORST GAME EVAR hyperbole but this is obviously a contractual obligation Gearbox is unloading.
that was a shame too, because the first Darkness was fucking excellent. they took a shit on the sequel.
They keep changing the cast of Two and A Half Men, but people KEEP WATCHING. Unbelievable.
If you could kill Jon Cryer in this game, it’d be worth the $60.
Loved the look in the ads. I was actually considering getting a console again. Sorry to hear this, but happy to save my money.
The ads are a thing of beauty, but they must be running on internal specs or something. The game doesn’t look like that, and I rented a high-end rig from a friend to give it every chance.
Bought it. Sighed at it for half an hour. Returned it.
I guys the “Aliens Doom” Mod remains the gold standard for “Aliens” games…..which is sad…..
they should have just spent the resources on a borderlands dlc that was an aliens send-up.
You mean that entire run through the Crystal Caverns in 2?
Yeah, just more Alieny.
I bought before reviews, Aliens is my IP weakness, and was sad when all the reviews were commonly worded with “bad.”
Still I get a little smile on my face when I kill an Alien with a pulse rifle. Weapon upgrading is pointless in this style game compared to a “gear” game like Borderlands. Also why would you ever put a silencer on the pulse rifle? Why is that even an option?
Some aspects I really liked. They nailed the atmosphere in many places, the actual sewer section was suitably creepy, but it gets knocked down by dumb AI and weird weapon mechanics.
At first, I did enjoy blasting Aliens, but after the first hour, eh.
The upgrades make me suspect there was a lot more to this game before Gearbox discovered they had an original hit IP on their hands.
The ballsiest aspect was the $30 for DLC season pass for this game.
Sad to think how long this was in development only for it to come out as half-baked as it is. Also, good point on the whole “we kinda don’t care ’cause Borderlands” concept. I feel like a lot of people don’t realize that this happens a lot when a project is delayed and a developer finds something that seems to click a bit better.
And pays a lot better. I can’t really fault a developer for focusing on an original IP that they own over a contract job for an IP they don’t, because the former will keep the lights on and the families fed for a much longer time than the latter.
I almost pre-ordered this and was pretty excited. Saw it was at redbox, picked it up played for an hour and returned it. Totally meh game in almost every aspect.
you could tell this game was going to be abysmal just by how long the damn thing took to come out. I mean, didn’t Game Informer have a cover story on this thing like 2 years ago?
what’s so very frustrating about this (other than the fact that we were all hoping for it to be good and it looks like it isn’t going to be) is that the ALIENS and PREDATOR franchises are some of the most beloved horror / sci-fi properties in cinema HISTORY, and neither has been succesfully translated into a *GOOD* video game. the only one that even came close was the original AvP game which came out for PC, and then that was “meh.” This came looked the most promising out of all of them, but of course it couldn’t have been playable.. that would only make sense, to have an excellent game made out of an excellent franchise (and one based on Aliens, with the fucking colonial marines…!!! aggh!!! such a good idea, wasted to shit!)
they did say the same thing about Batman never having a great video game until the Arkham titles came along, so I’m HOPING sometime soon someone worth their fucking salt will take the damn IP and actually create something worthy of having its name. siiigggh.
The multiplayer is really fun in my opinion. The single player was made by a completely different team with a lower budget and it shows.
Yeah, but it’s outrageously broken. You can level up your marine by knocking off the single player campaign, but Alien is multiplayer only.
One suspects there was a single-player Xenomorph campaign at one point.
Still like it though. It’s not great but I like it.
This is strike two for Gearbox, first Duke Nukem now this.