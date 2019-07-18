People Are Having A Field Day While Guessing The Plot Of 2009’s ‘All About Steve’ Based On The Poster

Does anyone remember where they were when the 2009 comedy All About Steve came out? For those who the answer is a resounding “no,” you’re probably not alone. The film, starring Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper, Ken Jeong, and Thomas Haden Church is mostly forgettable, having debuted at #3 (behind The Final Destination and Inglourious Basterds) during its September opening weekend — and it currently boasts an impressively abysmal six percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

All About Steve went on to be the winner of two Golden Raspberry Awards and a “Worst Actress” Razzie for Bullock — coincidentally making her the first actor to win an Academy Award (for The Blind Side) and a Razzie Award in the same year. DJ Qualls also appeared in a supporting capacity, so clearly the film had all of the makings of a classic.

In other words, it’s a project that Cooper (now obviously a bona fide A-List movie star) would probably just as soon forget about, which sucks for him because the movie is now trending on Twitter thanks to Late Show With Stephen Colbert writer Daniel Kibblesmith.

“What is this movie about — Your best actual guesses only,” tweeted Kibblesmith on Thursday, along with the wacky-looking theatrical poster for the movie.

