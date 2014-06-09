QoTD: Who Would You Pick For Your Rap Group Dream Team?

#Smoke Break
06.09.14 4 years ago 121 Comments

You know? Producers really make the song.

Unless said song features a legend like Biggie. He’s definitely the star of that show.

But then, a great hook… dahh, you get the point. There’s no one, defined way to craft a successful sound in hip-hop. The evil geniuses at Rockbot realize this, and have crafted an excercise sure to test your rap nerd thought process: you have $25 to spend on a rap super group. Do you spend $10 on J Dilla as an in-house producer? Or do you “settle” with Just Blaze and use the difference to pick up Drake? Do you get both Tupac and B.I.G.?

The choice is yours. Make your decisions count. “What we do in life… echoes in eternity.”

H/T: ILIAD

