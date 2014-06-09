QoTD: Who Would You Pick For Your Rap Group Dream Team?

You know? Producers really make the song.
Unless said song features a legend like Biggie. He’s definitely the star of that show.
But then, a great hook… dahh, you get the point. There’s no one, defined way to craft a successful sound in hip-hop. The evil geniuses at Rockbot realize this, and have crafted an excercise sure to test your rap nerd thought process: you have $25 to spend on a rap super group. Do you spend $10 on J Dilla as an in-house producer? Or do you “settle” with Just Blaze and use the difference to pick up Drake? Do you get both Tupac and B.I.G.?
The choice is yours. Make your decisions count. “What we do in life… echoes in eternity.”
H/T: ILIAD
Can i just pick outkast and keep the change?
+1
thats the only constant decision I could make
Cam’ron, Max B, Heatmakers, Just blaze, and Bigge for good measure
Pharrell, T.I., Kanye West, & Lil Wayne.
Jay, Kanye, Kendrick, Frank, Just Blaze
Same here but I swapped just for more ye
That would be NUUUTTTTSSSSsss
Premier should be a higher cost simply b/c if you have him, you don’t need a hook man.
But i’d take a 3 Stacks, Chance, Frank, Neptunes Pink Matter type song or a Biggie, Kanye, Pusha, Premier, T-Pain (b/c i can’t afford Nate Dogg) shit talking masterpiece.
Pete Rock for $6? That’s a steal.
I got Pete Rock, 2Pac, Kendrick and Primo can scratch the hook.
im with u but pete can scratch a hook with the best of em too imo
+1
Nas, Kanye, Premier, Kendrick. No hook.
Matter of fact, give me Earl too
Can I just ask for Dilla back?
Nas, Nas, Nas, Nas, Nas.
(If it’s one from each) Legend: Nas; Hot: Kendrick; Leaders: Ye; Hook: Pharrell; Producers: Pete Rock
Where’s No. I.D. though?
@Luther Carmichael Shakur X
I actually had to google who produced “control”, and now I’m mad he isn’t on here.
Nas doing production? With his track record for beats?
@Stay Frosty Nas is flawless when it comes to picking beats! /nasstanhatoff
But for real, that whole ‘Nas has a bad ear for beats’ has no legs if we look at his entire discography.
NAS, Drake, Pusha T, Pete Rock & Frank Ocean.
Fast 5
hmmmm. i like this.
Nas and Earl, with RZA and Pete Rock as a production duo. Also helps that RZA can rap too (same goes for Pete Rock).
“I DON’T NEED A HOOK FOR THIS SHIT” *Hov voice*
Andre, Big Boi, Nate Dogg, Dilla and use the extra dollar to get whoever did the Aquemeni cover art.
Or Nas, Biggie, Jay, and Preemo with the scratch hook and use the extra dollar for St. Ides malt liquor, Phillies, D&D studios and a 1994 time machine.
Give me Andre 3000, Drake, K Dot, J. Cole, Frank with Primo. Talk about smooth.
Damn I’m over give the Neptunes.
Just what’s on the menu guys and gals!
Nas, Notorious, Premo. Doesn’t need a hook.
I wanted to see Madlib or Large Professor on here, but it’s cool.
Nas – Drake – Pusha T – Frank Ocean – J Dilla
For $24 I want Preemo, Neptunes, Biggie and Pusha T. One song is Pusha and Biggie over a Preemo beat, like a new age Crack Commandments. The other is Pusha and Biggie over something by the Neptunes and it’ll kind of be like Notorious Thugs, with Biggie changing his rap up. One Biggie style track, one Pusha style track and both of them killing it.
That’s retarded ill
Blaze, Jay, Nate, Andre, Pusha
Pusha t, jay, Kanye and frank on a neptunes beat and with the extra $4 I’ll j cole on it
Hov, kanye, kendrick, pharrell, Dre
Jayz feat kanye west and Kendrick Lamar. Frank ocean on the hook. Produced by ye
So No Church in the Wild (remix) then
Thats what Im saying, gimmie something new.
If ain’t broke why fix it?
How is anyone not picking Biggie or Tupac…?
90s babies & prisoners of the moment out in full-force this afternoon.
@Thierry Henry @Drough
What’s wrong with choosing/preferring other emcees to Big and Pac?
Nothing I suppose, I just feel like getting verses from dead people would be a more interesting song.
2Pac Feat. Eminem, Kendrick & Nate Dogg – “Never Gonna Happen” (Produced By Dr. Dre)
I see what you did there.
Props on Nate Dogg. IDGAF G-Funk Classics are the shit.
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Nate Dogg, Eminem & Andre 3000 (Produced by Dr. Dre)
Yours is closest to mine.
2Pac
Ye
Chance
Frank
JDilla
Em chance 3 stacks the roots and pharrell. No change left over.
Give me 97′ B.I.G, 10′ Kanye, present day’ Kendrick & Frank Ocean over a 99′ Premo beat.
I’ll keep it on repeat for eternity. *drops mic & exits stage*
As someone stated earlier – you don’t really need a hook over a Premo beat so I request Pusha T as a substitute.
OutKast feat. K.Dot & Em produced by DJ Premier…No Hook!!!
Just give me the whole legend set for the ultimate posse cut
Outkast feat Ye with The Roots producing just to get a Black Thought verse instead of a hook.
I can get down with this
Dilla, Ye, 3 Stacks, Kendrick, Frank Ocean
+1
Son… this was my list too!!
How is it Big Boi and Andre 3000 are in different classes?
Wait… Is this like a serious question???
Damn right it is.
@Captain Shimmer
3stacks always had a better flow and was deeper while Big Boi had better lyrics
@Captain Shimmer judging off of these two replies, Big Boi will forever be underrated & undervalued… ( ._.)
I honestly don’t know how his solo LPs didn’t get folks caught up on their sleep. Even if you go back and listen to the old Kast joints, I don’t see how it’s not noticed Big held his own and then some.
Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik is the only time where 3 stacks was above Big Boi in my book. He leveled the playing field on ATLiens, Aquemini, and Stankonia, then asserted his dominance on Speakerboxxx.
@Captain Shimmer Big Boi will forever be Pippen to 3 Stacks’ Jordan. IMHO, Big Boi is a legendary artist in is own right but Andre is other-wordly as far as talent.
There ain’t no Quik! cause of that, can’t go with Pac.
Dilla, 3000, Kendrick & Nate Dogg.
Quik is $25.
@Abbey Wolflord James in that case, roll solo with Quik!
“Niggas quotin’ false prices”
– the honorable, illustrious, indisputable Chadwick Butler, esquire.
Does this list look disgustingly innacurate to anyone?
*inaccurate
They easily could’ve done better but it’s all in fun.
@Woody Douglas
hell yeah. Em ain’t no legend? Plus the Oukast shit. AND WHERE THE FUCK IS LUPE FIASCO.
Jay-Z, Drake, Kendrick, Primo, and RiRi
Outkast, and Nas with Kanye as the producer
2Pac, Kanye, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, J Dilla. Sorry I like a female on the hook lol
2pac, Kendrick, J.Cole, Dr.Dre
No 9th Wonder or “40”? hmm..Can I pick up Ye the rapper for $4 and have him do production work per diem? No Tip, Luda or Mouse Budden..sheesh the selection is flawed! I guess I’m goin w/ Ye, Cole, Kdot, Drake (“we gon’ be alright if we put drake on every hook”) Hov, & Pharell..Pharell and Ye doubling for production, and w/ my Extra $2 Imma go get Tip & Mouse. Fuck the Rules!
Dilla 10 Dollars ? c’mon lmao
Just gonna leave this here. And if you don’t know how he came up with the beat, Quest has explained the genius. 10 is a bargain.
[www.youtube.com]
Jayz
Kanye
Drake
Kendrick
Frank
Just Blaze
Andre 3000 a legend over Eminem ? hahhahhahahhahahahhahahahhahahaha. You underground rappity rap folk make me laugh with this stuff.
no Big KRIT tho???
I was literally about post some bars. SMFH at how underrated dude is in a time where people want “real music”.
I just hit “end” so I could get my grievance out of the way so not sure if anyone mentioned this yet, but the lack of Madlib on that producer’s roster is a goddamned crime.
Oan: They definantly need to switch Eminem and 3 Stacks. I love outkast, but if big boi is in the leaders group, then 3000 needs to be there as well. Real outkast fans know whats up.
Nas, Earl (yes, Earl over Kendrick), Kanye, Frank Ocean and Dilla
Hardest pick was producer for sure.
I still have a dollar left, can I spend it on Jim Jones as hypeman? CAPO STAAAAATUSSSSS
Ad-libs would be crazy with Jimmy around.
And tomorrow’s QoTD should be your nightmare anti-supergroup. I’d go with current KRS (legend), Lil Mouse (“hot”), post-Rikers Wayne (leaders) Swizz Beatz (hook) and Oren Yoel (producer). With DJ Khaled as the hypeman.
Oh man, so many possibilities lol, give me “NCIS LA” LL Cool J (Legend), Young Thug (hot), post-Rikers Wayne as well (leaders), Ron Browz (hook, beat, annoying adlibs). The song would be called Take Out The Trash… Eeeeether boyyy.
Never got a Nas and Em collabo so I’d like to hear that put Hov on it too and let Either Ye, Rza or Dj Premier produce. I can really picture that ensemble over the Dark Fantasy beat. No hook needed
“Never got a Nas and Em collabo”
Technically, “The Cross” would count, right? Marshall was behind the boards making a beat that sounded like all the other beats he ever made.
I meant with both of them spittin fool, and “Topless” doesn’t count either. I want a real song with them 3 on it.
Nas, Kanye, Pete Rock, Kendrick, & Pharrell.
5 rappers/hook men, 3 producer & $3 left to spare. It’d be like G.O.O.D. Fridays redux.
Pretty solid choice there bruh
My exact same list (if I had to pick 1 from each category). A powerhouse and still has some change left over.
1.THE notorious big..$5
2. Eminem……………$4
3. Pete Rock…………$6
4. Nas…………………$5
5. 3 Stacks…………..$5
total…………………….$25
u really think that squad^ would need a ‘hook’? lol lyrical homicide
also, pete rock is the most underrated person on those charts by a mile imo. i always saw him and premier as the pioneers of mainstream hip hop production. no fancy auto tuned shit, just some old records and turn tables to make the magic happen. plus pete was like a jazz musician with his beats and hip hop misses that. jazz goes so well with the spoken word, it supports the lyrics instead of trying to trump them and those mcs listed above would have a field day.
but hey, if pete rock’s sound is just too dated for you then for the same price you can pick up just blaze! either way i have a feeling it would work out.
2pac for the OGs, Drake for the ladies, Kendrick for the backpacks, Frank for the dudes who close their eyes and mouth off the lyrics to and Kanye cuz…. hes the best