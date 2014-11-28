All The Thanksgiving Games Were Bad

All three of the Thanksgiving games were decided by at least three scores. At best, one of them was watchable beyond halftime. What a waste it was for everyone. Thanks, NFL. In your garbage year full of abject lies about domestic violence and concussions, you can’t even manage to put competitive games on the field on one of your most important days. Sure, you can claim it was random chance. “This was just like all the other terrible Thursday games!”
That may be true, but when the league has fucked up everything that is in their control, it makes it all the more painful when we’re duped into watching hours of clock being bled. I spent 12 hours covering NFL stories today and it felt even more like a waste of time than it normally does.
We have to look at America’s favorite shithead toady lickspittle motherfucker post a photo on Twitter of his Thanksgiving dinner in his multi-million dollar nugget den and I can’t even get some halfway watchable games? Fuck you fuck you fuck you.
Happy Thanksgiving, America. pic.twitter.com/WTGJg5IWKT
— Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) November 27, 2014
Sorry, I can’t fucking deal. The NFL deserves to die for a multitude of reasons, the least of which is bad Thanksgiving games. But I can’t be expected to ignore all the many valid reasons when the distracting product on the field sucks. And it most assuredly did today.
When I saw PKs tweet all I could think off was that poor poor chair.
*of
No, you had it right. All that poor chair was thinking was OFF! GET OFF ME YOU FAT FUCK!
If there weren’t major fantasy football implications for me, I would have turned the games off. As it is, it was one of those days where the games were in the background while life goes on. Maybe that’s where the NFL is going…
Sad to say, that’s about where it is for me. Maybe I’m just outgrowing this whole sports thing, if I can say that without sounding douchey. I just don’t really care anymore.
By the time I even remembered there were games on, the niners were down two scores. But there was ham.
But there was ham.
Today I learned that @porkythefirst is a cannibal.
More like porkythelast?
I think getting older is definitely part of it. Verizon cut off Fox yesterday, forcing me to miss the Eagles/Cowboys, and when I checked on the score late in the 2nd qtr I said “Meh, I won’t even bother to stream this shit.”
Background noise>
How’s it going?
I disagree. Having Romonobyl start a week early is AMAZING.
Jerry face was just like good gravy.
What’s the likelihood on PK having Thanksgiving dinner catered? 75%?
Catered, or everyone else in his family does all the work… it’s all the same to him.
From PK’s non-NFL thoughts of the week:
10(d) to the negative seventh power. Acting upon the advice of Robert Kraft, this Thanksgiving I gave Consuela the day off and decided to hire a Jamaican to fashion the holiday victuals for the King household. Not a bad spread, if I say so myself. Could have done without the black beans, rice and fried bananas (which the Jamaicans call plantains), but the jerk turkey was all the rage – just the right amount of heat perfectly balanced by a hint of nutmeg – and after a couple of Carribean cocktails called “Ting ‘n Sting” I was cheering, “Betta belly buss dan good food waste, mon!”
10(efg). Kudos to Robert Kraft – who was raised in Boston’s Chinatown – for passing along this nugget about the supremacy of Jamaican help.
Romo in the game, Sanchez on the bench, FML. I blame Peter King, that bastard.
same here, on both counts. Fuck them Boys
Come on, we all still watched.
Is the pretzel stuffed with stuffing? Because sign me up for about 50 of those, and the ensuing coronary bypass surgery now.
I call bullshit, there has never existed a room full of sane, sober Eagles fans.
Yeah NFL, don’t ever serve us two games with division foes of equal records in playoff contention….
+2
“On paper” they looked like good games.
I think I get where you’re coming from, Ape. It’s one thing to be visiting family and if the games suck, it’s no big deal, you have other things to do/could do/should be doing before the wife shuts you off until there’s a rock under the christmas tree. When it’s your livelihood, and you have to work and sacrifice family/friend time and you get stuck with 9+ hours of drivel AND PK, you snap.
I can’t speak for the rest of the Kommetariat, but, Thank You for doing what you do.
Now go get plastered until Sunday when you have to do it all over again.
You pretty much nailed it; a long Ape day for sure.
One consolation is that most of the Kommentariot enjoyed the hell out of Ape’s posts.
It’s Thanksgiving football, it’s where humanity discovered Buttfumble. BUTTFUMBLE!
Good morning all, hope everybody had a great Thanksgiving. Thank you Ape for saying what most people don’t have the courage to say that cover the league, the product on the field sucks. Free agency has ruined continuity, the desire to help Brady, Manning, Brees, Rodgers etc. bastardize the record book has made defense illegal and most coaches have zero imagination. In other words since The Rog took over this league has sucked. Fuck you Ginger & I hope you get thrown out on your ass.
A-fucking-men!
/digresses into rant about blue collar STILLER FOOTBAWL.
Thirded. That soulless asshole needs to go.
People have a bit of a short memory; it was more like basketball where the top teams were top for many years in a row, it was hard for lower echelon teams to get better; that’s why there were “dynasties”; to me that was boring. Before they had twelve rounds in the draft and teams could bring over 100 players into training camp which allowed for better talent analysis. Another factor is 32 teams; there should be 28; the high end talent is too thinly spread. Before free agency salaries were way lower and players could not choose who they worked for; an owners paradise, I couldn’t go along with that now. Now on several of the rule changes and they forced bias of calls to the offense I agree. Goodelll needs to go just on the mismanagement and scandals, but it is a growing cash cow for a lot of people; you think they will want to change that? Nothing will happen until revenues drop and they won’t for the foreseeable future.
Without many exceptions, the NBA still has the same few teams at the top of the league for many years in a row. Maybe not as bad as the pre-free agency/salary cap days, but the idea of parity in the NBA is pretty much a joke. Unless I totally misinterpreted your first couple of sentences there. That being said, parity is really only fun in any league if your team sucks and they get better in a hurry.
@ProzacElf; nope you got it; it is predictable and boring and the lower echelon cities have little or no chance and that is why I like a certain amount of parity. You can change around an organization around and make it better… or in a hurry with the right people in place. One of the big things that has hurt the quality in some teams is the limits on practice, especially in a sport with 11 people, maybe 40 formations/ packages, 300 plays, and complex defenses / offenses to read and react with a couple of feet, one step being able to throw the whole thing off…. you need a LOT of practice.
Goodell didnt free agency brah
That sounds fantastic. For sure hunt down the secret recipe and share.
Eh, I had fun, but that may have had more to do with the food and booze than the specific games that were on. Also, this is the first year I’ve actually been able to watch all of the games, so that helped too.
You mean you stayed sober for all 3 games for the first time, or….?
Not sure how many non-my favorite team games I’ve actually *watched* this year. Sure, I’ve had on the 11a game while I screw off (other than KSK) waiting for my team to play in the 1p game. And I’ve had on SNF in the background while I painted — but not the extent that I’m really “watching”.
I pretty much know of NFL sponsors because KSK threads make fun of them.
Ksk turned into a hardcore hockey blog so gradually I didn’t even notice.
/only in my dreams
/ 5 hole joke
The Detroit game was only bad if you had some sympathy for the Bears. The simple joy of basking in my extended family’s angst was the perfect appetizer for turkey.
Did you brine the turkey with their tears?
I think there are more teams coming to the same “fuck this” conclusion.
It was sickening to see the Stillers quit during games, and yesterday, the entire Cowboys WR corpses quit.
But it will be so much better next year.
I would rather see for the rest of my days, entire seasons video replayed from about 1968 to 1995.
“This is why I watch college basketball on Thanksgiving”, says no one but me.
“APE SMASH!!!!”
Thanks Ape for making it so WE could have fun.
I’m old enough to realize that Dragonball Z is heinous, but young enough to still have nostalgia for seeing that gif.
The NFL product is all marketing and money, not so much the integrity of the game on the field. Thanks to you and the rest of the ksk staff for giving us this place to joke and cope and enjoy what moments we can.
+1 Amen. Well put.
Well, I just got home from spending Thanksgiving day and this morning over at my folks, so I wasn’t there for you folks to enjoy my schadenfreude. Sorry about that, but it would have been rude of my to be on a laptop or my phone at the dinner table while the Cowboys were getting dismantled.
And what an embarrassing loss that was. That game got away from the Cowboys so insanely quickly, it was over long before the 1st half was over. Shady was obliterating the Boys D and Nacho had quite possibly the best half of his entire NFL career. It as really painful to watch. I didn’t even watch the 4th quarter. No excuses for short turnaround or any of that junk, the Boys got dominated in every phase of the game.
Time for them to get their **** together for Chicago next week. I still think they get in if they can go 2-2 the rest of the way. Presumably, beat Chicago, beat Washington, lose to Philly again, lose to Indy. Any win against Indy or Philly would be a bonus.
Sir, if they have to “get their shit together” to deal with Chicago, then they are far worse than you hoped. Probably the same case for Washington, but I’ll allow for the wacky variance involved in late season divisional games.
Is your family Cowboys fans too?
@Moose – Yep. You should have heard the colorful language my father and I were using during the game. Why, it would burn the ears off… Actually, it would be par for the course for the Kommentariat.
That actually sounds really good. Soft pretzels would be a great substitute for stale bread, although I’d still lean toward oysters instead of sausage (blame my midwestern upbringing for that).
The Bears-Lions game and the SF-Seattle game SHOULD have been good. You can’t blame the NFL for scheduling them.
Hell, all three game SHOULD have been good.
Having recovered from my food and booze induced coma, I can say yes, yes the games sucked balls yesterday,