All The Thanksgiving Games Were Bad

11.28.14 3 years ago 57 Comments

All three of the Thanksgiving games were decided by at least three scores. At best, one of them was watchable beyond halftime. What a waste it was for everyone. Thanks, NFL. In your garbage year full of abject lies about domestic violence and concussions, you can’t even manage to put competitive games on the field on one of your most important days. Sure, you can claim it was random chance. “This was just like all the other terrible Thursday games!”

That may be true, but when the league has fucked up everything that is in their control, it makes it all the more painful when we’re duped into watching hours of clock being bled. I spent 12 hours covering NFL stories today and it felt even more like a waste of time than it normally does.

We have to look at America’s favorite shithead toady lickspittle motherfucker post a photo on Twitter of his Thanksgiving dinner in his multi-million dollar nugget den and I can’t even get some halfway watchable games? Fuck you fuck you fuck you.

Sorry, I can’t fucking deal. The NFL deserves to die for a multitude of reasons, the least of which is bad Thanksgiving games. But I can’t be expected to ignore all the many valid reasons when the distracting product on the field sucks. And it most assuredly did today.

