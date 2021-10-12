The GOP is for the most part ride or die against masks and vaccines, despite the best efforts of leaders like Mitch McConnell. (And every great now and then Trump, who is partly responsible for the latter.) Things are so bad even those who’ve actually caught COVID, and suffered, aren’t convinced. Such is the case with Allen West, the former congressman and possible future Texas governor, who tweeted out a deranged anti-vaxx screed…while in the hospital for the disease against which he’s not vaccinated.

West — who isn’t one of the most famous members of the Trump-era GOP but who has nonetheless been an unhinged firebrand since the Tea Party era — used his preventable stint in a Texas emergency room to encourage others to be like him and render hospitals even more clogged than they are. He wasn’t against treatment for the virus. He actually quite enjoyed the alternative, namely monoclonal antibody treatments, which is more time-consuming, costlier, and not as effective.

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates,” West tweeted. “Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.” (Spoiler: Monoclonal antibody treatments are also supplied by “Big Pharma.”)

West also made sure to slip in a tenuous jab at non-Americans. “Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins . . . guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science,” he wrote. Although, is it?

He promised, if he replaces the also questionable Greg Abbott, he will “vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State.” He added, “Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves.”

West — who in the past has praised such unproven COVID remedies as invermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and anti-malarial medication — also thanked the hospital staff for making him grits.

When West’s thread went viral, some didn’t agree 100% with his police work.

What if there was another, much cheaper way to get antibodies into lots of peoples’ bloodstreams ? https://t.co/tigEOdclef — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 13, 2021

This is someone tweeting FROM HOSPITAL, while getting $1000’s of treatment –

Saying they are against enriching Big Pharma with vaccine mandates 😄 Monoclonal antibody treatment obv grown in fields by organic farmers… pic.twitter.com/sL0UUYhahc — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) October 11, 2021

Who does he think makes monoclonal antibodies the tooth fairy? https://t.co/rTIo3aPKpk — Kendra 🦇 Boo is My Beat🦇 Pierre-Louis (@KendraWrites) October 11, 2021

COVID19 vaccine cost

•$0 Monoclonal antibody treatment made & sold by big Pharma

•$2000 Average cost of COVID19 hospital stay

•$45,000 Allen West reminding everyone not to trust him & to trust medical doctors instead

•Priceless https://t.co/fIwbFIvH1Q — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) October 11, 2021

Who does he think makes & gets paid for monoclonal antibodies…"little pharma"?? https://t.co/MA8LQhFFW5 — Nathan Chomilo, MD, FAAP (@ChomiloMD) October 11, 2021

He was saved by monoclonal antibody therapy which was developed by….. https://t.co/PuDFaQnLz0 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 10, 2021

News flash!! Big pharma makes monoclonal antibodies. 💊💉🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/9rZDxuRItg — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🗽 (@meganranney) October 10, 2021

Yes, sure, Big Pharma has nothing to do with monoclonal antibody treatment 🤦🏽‍♂️ It is difficult to even pretend to be this openly ignorant and idiotic https://t.co/na4Nr1xJzE — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 10, 2021

As social media dog-piled on West, he did the smart thing: He turned off the replies to his tweets.

