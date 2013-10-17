Allow The Tea Party Insult Generator To Waste Several Hours Of Your Lives

I’m not much of a political person, as the only parties that I adhere to involve the words “birthday” and “keg.” (YOLO, bro bros! Just kidding, I’m old.) However, I do know that the government shutdown is finally over and everyone in Washington DC is still pissed at each other, while this debt ceiling nonsense will only repeat itself all over again in a few months, and the guys who caused this whole shutdown have said they’re more than happy to do it again and again. Honestly, there have been Yankees-Red Sox fights with more class and maturity than this.
But because politics is a game of winners and losers (instead of elected officials serving the country) John Boehner has been receiving a lot of hate on his Facebook page for being the face of the so-called “losers.” Seriously, go check it out. People are ridiculously pissed at him and they’re not afraid to let him know it. Fortunately, that caused the folks at Cloture Club to invent the Tea Party Insult Generator, which uses actual insults posted on Boehner’s Facebook to develop brand new insults and keep America’s great political divide fresher than ever.
Here are some of my favorites…
DOUBLE-CROSSING FREEDOM-HATING SELL-OUT.
CAVING DICKHEADED COMMUNIST.
YELLOW-BELLIED ESTABLISHMENT TURNCOAT.
DOUBLE-CROSSING ESTABLISHMENT LIBTARD.
GUTLESS CONSTITUTION-SHREDDING MARXIST.
PAID-OFF BENGHAZI-DENYING SOCIALIST.
ANTI-AMERICAN RINO.
FUCKHEADED ANTI-AMERICAN RINO BASTARD.
And they go on and on. Honestly, Tea Partiers shouldn’t be offended by this, because it’s saving them all time. Hell, I don’t involve myself in any party’s politics and I still kind of want to call someone a TREASONOUS FUCKTARDED LIBTARD MARXIST FUCKWIT. It’s just fun! U-S-A! U-S-A!
Wonder Showzen!
(do I get brownie points for knowing the gif reference?)
Eleventy billion of them.
But what is that worth in Bitcoins? Like three?
This just went to my favorite right-leaning discussion forum. The people there spout this kind of thing every day.
I’m not one for being offended, but whenever I hear/read “libtard” as a serious insult a part of me dies.
Don’t forget “Dumbocrat”. That one kills my will to argue further…
but whenever I hear/read “libtard” as a serious insult a part of me dies
The brain? Cheap insults like “libtard” hurt my brain (and I’m not even a LIBRUL)
I like to believe that using some sort of Markov algorithm on the buzzwords of the week, one could generate 99,9% of all political discussions that involve Teatards or Obamatrons.
Absolutely. Soon we can outsource even our political party bashing to computer software.
First stop: Pundits.
I can feel IQ points sloughing off with every reload.
The fact that the current political climate hasn’t bred a massive domestic terrorism rise aimed at killing the goverment baffles me.