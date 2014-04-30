Alton Brown Makes Dog Treats To Replicate Those Delicious Cat Turds Dogs Love So Much

As probably anyone who is both a cat owner and dog owner can attest, one of the most frustrating things about living with both species is a dog’s unrelenting passion for spelunking litterboxes, in hopes to find the oh-so-delicious cat butt treasures that lie within.
Dogs are gross.
Alton Brown came up with a sort-of solution for his ridiculously adorable Australian Shepherd, “Sparky” (Aussies are the best dogs), replicating that stankity stank dogs love so much to create the ultimate dog treat. Will it make your dog stop eating cat poop? No, probably not. But I’m sure they’ll win the heart of your favorite pooch who will love you that much more for making them.
I didn’t realize dogs love cat turds.
Oh gods yes, they loves them some kitty biscuits. We had a husky chew through a cat door to get into the cat box in the utility room. For a dumb dog, he came up with very intricate and clever ways to prove how dumb he was.
Once they’ve tasted the kitty-roca, they can’t go back.
Down here in The Wang, we have bunches of wild cats running around, living in the foreclosures. The damn cats bury their turds in the sandy soil of my yard, and the World’s Greatest Half-Canadian Boxer can’t help himself.
The craving has gotten worse since his cancer diagnosis, which apparently has to do with a craving for pica (the mineral, not the type). Interestingly, he leaves the cat box alone. Must prefer to hunt his own treats in the wild.
“Aussies are the best dogs”
Thats not how you spell Labs
“Sparky” is a Cardigan Welsh Corgi, not an Australian Shepherd…