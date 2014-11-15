Alyssa Milano Brought Up A Valid Point Concerning Kim Kardashian’s Bare Ass Magazine Cover

Alyssa Milano took a break from providing names to starships and raising a kid to Tweet about Kim Kardashian’s ass. You could probably put anyone’s name in front of that statement and it’d be true at this point, but Milano managed to bring up a good point about people with her observation.
As it turns out, Milano shared her own revealing photos a few weeks back and took some flack for it. No, I’m not referring to some sort of bone crushing nude photo session, unless you think breastfeeding is sexy. She posted some photos of her breastfeeding her newborn daughter and people kinda flipped about it according to The Daily Dot. Milano brought it up on Twitter this week:
It’s a good point. We’d probably be going crazy over Alyssa Milano’s breasts getting some exposure on their own, just like everyone has bent over backwards to gander at Kim Kardashian. OK, maybe not exactly the same way, but you get the point hopefully.
Breastfeeding is most likely viewed as a private moment, but where is the line for what is cool to show publicly and what we’d rather not see. This is just a mother and child doing something natural. There was nothing natural about Kim Kardashian, except for maybe her reaction.
The worst bit is that Milano isn’t really alone in this. Facebook banned this lady’s photo of her giving birth on a Pregnancy support page, but had Kim Kardashian’s rump as the trending topic.
I don’t think there should be a call for change or anything like that, but it is a nice point to think about. I’m not surfing around getting my jollies on these kind of photos, but why the double standard? At least it isn’t like that Time magazine cover with the pre-teen going crazy on his mom’s nipple. I say share away and get the men involved too!
And look, she’s already bringing it all back into perspective. Now let’s talk about baseball some more, and Tony Danza.
(Via Daily Dot / Alyssa Milano)
Valid point? Yes.
But all I’m hearing is, “Hey! Look at me!”
I didn’t know about her breastfeeding pics until this article.
Welcome to fame in 2014. It’s not about the merit of your work, it’s about how much attention you can grub for yourself.
Satan is always spot on.
Milano…work of merit…Embrace of the Vampire?
Kim being Kanye’d feels somehow like equilibrium.
Have u seen all the pic its sad feeding a baby is a beautiful thing most of us was breastfeed
wut
This isn’t the YouTube comment section, step your game up.
We was? Thanks for telling me.
sometimes punctuation is hard so we was thinkin that we should just stop using it it just seems to complicate things things are already complicated with these word things
I’ll be honest I have a boner.
“Don’t act like you’re not impressed”
Well, there’s nudity to fight for a right as Alyssa is and then there’s sexual nudity. I support breast feeding but there’s sexy and there’s points. There is no double standards because they’re different categories.
I is for all the nudities.
Sure, they tell you breastfeeding in public should be accepted because it’s a natural part of life, but the second I try to change a senior citizen’s diaper on the bench at a playground all of a sudden I’m a creep.
Alyssa Milano Good
Kim K bad
The vast majority of people don’t seem to be fine with Kim Kardashian’s pics at all. Like at all.
Also that 2nd tweet was a jab. Kim’s ass is literally unbelievable.
There’s no double standard here. Kardashian’s a fame whore. She wants everyone to look at her all the time, and if that means she has to suck a rappers dick or flash her photoshopped ass for a magazine, then so be it.
Milano wants us all to look at her too, but she’d prefer if you saw her as a liberated new age domestic goddess, when in fact she’s just using her baby as a prop to get eyes on her.
Both crass publicity stunts, but only one of them is honest.
Which is the honest one?
Well, Kardashian is a whore in the strictest sense. Her pictures are intended to arouse and generate money/publicity.
What is the point of Alyssa Milano’s picture?
Kim thinks of herself as a role model tho
All the best role models oil up for the internet
@Delbert: Liberated new age domestic goddess…with fake tits.
We’ve already covered the fact that Alyssa Milano tried to have the internet shutdown for posting pics of her boobs back in the 90s, right?
I remember back around 96 it took me all night to download a picture of tits. 14.4k too so I had the hookup.
I remember downloading porn videos, at 56k, and having to stay uninterruptedly connected for a least 2 days at times.
Luckily we had a 2nd phone line.
I’ll never forget my first cable modem, never knew I could love a black little box so much.
That’s a bit discriminatory. They’re all pink on the inside.
One time I tried to download embrace of the vampire and I got a huge virus so I would say she succeeded
Wait, aren’t Milano’s breasts fake? I’ve always heard you couldn’t breast feed if you had implants. Something’s fishy.
she s so fake total minger
Out of a sense of fairness I’ve jerked it to both pictures.
thank for your honesty, sir. Lionheart. I’d say that you’re the real hero for feminism.
This comment section is a worthy collection of intelligently strung together words about dicks and oily asses
It must have been a sad day when Alyssa Milano realized she was less relevant than Kim Kardashian.
Pretty much means A.M. should make a sex tape.
While breastfeeding. It’s an untapped market.
Can’t I just find both pics gross?
One is gross, the other is basically Hentai without the tentacles
Breastfed babies, have less illnesses. their immune system is stronger. In public or any other place, breastfeed your babies. I’m 72 years old, I was breast fed. Thank you, Mom. No major diseases at all. Just aging a long like most Elders. I ride my bike, I swim 10 laps at the Y. Breastfed babies do better. Their DNA has a chance to do its job, protect the baby till it can be on its own. I’m also the 10th child. So, I praise women who give their child the best start in life. As for Kim, to each their own. Sure there’s hypocrisy. The media is a business, people, they will pay anyone large bills for nudity shots. The point was, people made a big deal about breast feeding, and not much was opposed when the nude shots were put on.
In all those years you’ve never heard of affirming the consequent?
@Matu Feliciano How’s bragging camp going?
Both are idiots
Ms. Milano: the phrase “unbelievable ass” in reference to ANY Kardashian is accurate.
Alyssa is my favorite MILF.
I’m pretty sure I’ve heard and seen way more negative reactions to this pictorial than positive, so sounds like Alyssa is just attention seeking.
Does tweeting a photo of yourself breastfeeding help the cause? To me it’s an intimate moment that should be shared between a mother and her child. Tweeting it out just to get a few more clicks to your name…that only sets back the cause. And what the fuck is the cause really? I have seen the shock adds of women on toilets feeding their kids with snappy lingo underneath like “Table for two”. We get it…it sucks to breastfeed your kid and have a social life. But it’s not about you…it’s about the kid. Instead of slinging your infant to Chipotle…stay home and breastfeed your kid. Or pump so you have a bottle ready and you don’t have to have such an uncomfortable situation in a public place.
What the fuck is with the “Instagram” shit……
Should I delete my Twitter?
In my opinion….Twitter should be for Titters…..