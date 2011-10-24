“Amazing Spider-Man” Has an Awesome Lizard

We admit it, we’re making a little light of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, if for no other reason than the fact that they’re actually rebooting a franchise before the traditional “movie bombs horribly” point and using the guy who directed a musical starring that kid from “3rd Rock”, but it is, so far, looking pretty good.
Still, the Lizard is kind of a stumbling block because he’s kind of a crappy villain. Come on, name one Lizard arc you actually care about. He mostly serves to be a punching bag/somebody to use freezing puns on when Spidey inevitably blasts him with liquid nitrogen or something. So Rhys Ifans had a hard road…but he seems to be delivering if this voice is anything to go by. A sample, unedited, under the jump.
[ via the reptiles at Bleeding Cool ]
The relatively recent “Shed” storyarc from the Gauntlet. I’m actually a sucker for villains who try to redeem themselves or at least act a little more heroic (Sandman with the Avengers/Wild Pack is still a high point for the character with me, Suicide Squad v.1, Juggernaut, that period where Captain Cold ran a bounty hunting service) but seeing the Lizard completely and totally lose it was great. Having him just hit rock bottom with nowhere else to go was probably one of the stronger Gauntlet bits.