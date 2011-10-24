“Amazing Spider-Man” Has an Awesome Lizard

We admit it, we’re making a little light of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, if for no other reason than the fact that they’re actually rebooting a franchise before the traditional “movie bombs horribly” point and using the guy who directed a musical starring that kid from “3rd Rock”, but it is, so far, looking pretty good.

Still, the Lizard is kind of a stumbling block because he’s kind of a crappy villain. Come on, name one Lizard arc you actually care about. He mostly serves to be a punching bag/somebody to use freezing puns on when Spidey inevitably blasts him with liquid nitrogen or something. So Rhys Ifans had a hard road…but he seems to be delivering if this voice is anything to go by. A sample, unedited, under the jump.

[ via the reptiles at Bleeding Cool ]