Amazon Prime members enjoy a wealth of benefits, including a streaming library chock full of content and discounts at Whole Foods, for a relatively low annual price, but many folks will readily admit that the draw of 2-day free shipping is precisely what inspired them to cough up the membership fee. However, Amazon has decided to roll out much of that coveted perk to every customer by erasing the minimum purchase amount ($25) for free shipping on all orders through December.

It’s a move guaranteed to inspire even more holiday success than usual for the online retailing giant, but will it leave Prime members feeling slighted? Rest assured that this new bonus for all Amazon users only applies to ground shipping, not the 2-day version that’s still reserved for Prime folks. In addition, Amazon will be making available a Same-Day Delivery option for 3 million applicable items for Prime subscribers. The official announcement:

“This holiday, customers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas, including items from Amazon’s expertly curated Gift Guides across electronics, fashion, home and toys. With hundreds of millions of items available for free shipping to all Amazon customers and more than three million items available with Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery, customers can enjoy the largest selection of items that are fast and free.”

In addition, Amazon customers in select cities can order up one-hour delivery from Whole Foods, so yep, it sure looks like Amazon’s going to make a further dent in chipping away at Black Friday shenanigans at brick-and-mortar retailers. And if you run out of cranberry sauce and don’t feel like braving grocery store lines, that’s definitely an option. All while streaming all of this abundant content, too. 2018 … it’s not too shabby.

