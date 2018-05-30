ABC

Roseanne Barr is still catching heat after her racially-charged tweet against Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett led to Roseanne‘s shocking cancellation by ABC Entertainment. She weirdly blamed her outburst on the sleep drug Ambien, and no one bought the excuse, especially since controversial statements are not unknown to Roseanne Barr. And the maker of Ambien wants everyone to know that they do not want to be associated with Barr’s assertion that The-Ambien-Made-Me-Do-It and issued a scathing tweet to that effect.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” Sanofi U.S. tweeted. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

That pretty much says it all. The listed side effects of Ambien include dizziness, diarrhea (not of the mouth), irregular heartbeat, muscle cramps, double vision, difficulty breathing, slower response times, and impaired judgment. Perhaps Barr was trying to stretch the meaning of that last effect, but it’s not flying with anyone.

In related news, President Trump has broken his silence on the matter while ignoring the racially-charged nature of Barr’s remarks. He tweeted a complaint that Disney CEO Bob Iger called Jarrett about Barr’s remarks, but “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

It’s worth noting that following the 2016 election, Iger was in favor of a Trump presidency.

