Let Mighty Kacy Catanzaro Explain Why She’s America’s Most Badass Ninja Warrior

Now that the entire world has fallen in love with Kacy Catanzaro, who kicked the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course’s ass as thoroughly as Sonny did Carlo in The Godfather, it’s time we got to know her. Simply put, she’s the best. Catanzaro, who I’m fairly certain is the third Mara sister, spoke to Vulture, and she sounds as excited as we were watching her performance.
I think the first thing people will want to know is: how does it feel to be so amazing?
Oh, stop it. It does feel really, really great. You know, I’ve worked so hard and it’s been a dream come true. And obviously, I want to do these things to prove to myself, but like I’ve said before, I also wanted to make these big steps for everyone, for all the women out there and for everybody else that thinks that they can’t do something or that they have an excuse. Ever since I’ve been watching the show – I used to watch it when it was in Japan – and then ever since there’s been American Ninja Warriors, the main thing has always been obviously that no American has made it to the top in Japan. But it’s also been that no woman has even completed the qualifying course. So it was like, oh, I wish that we could make that happen.
Your background is as a gymnast. Can you just do backflips, like at will, just standing?
Um, yeah! I mean, not like super crazy backflips, but I can do a back-tuck and land it if we’re standing on the grass. Not as cool as any of these parkour guys that bust out and do it, but I could do a flip if I had to.
I could do that if I wanted to. But I, um, don’t wanna show Kacy up. Yeah, let’s go with that.
I find her to be visually stimulating.
Tits or GTFO.
Tits ass, beav. She needs to do porn with Alex Morgan.
If she’s not in the next ESPN Body issue, we riot.
Dem shorts.
My first thought after seeing this fantastic display of athleticism was “she’s going to make so much modeling after this.” okay first thought after wow, that was amazing.
Here we have Kacy – an incredible woman – and yet Uproxx insists on having posts on Farrah Abraham.
I can’t get behind the whole “greatest athlete in the history of the sport” angle everyone seems to be going for. It’s great that she’s the first female to complete the city finals, and she was also the first female to complete the semis; but she wasn’t the only female to complete the semis this season (and of those hers wasn’t the most competitive with the men’s runs), and those other women haven’t run the city finals courses for their respective cities yet. It’s nice to be first, but it doesn’t follow that it makes her the best. Not to mention with her time being as far off the men’s times as it is, this is feeling an awful lot like people marketing Danica Patrick as a great NASCAR driver.
Have you even watched her do the course? What she does at 5’0″ 95 lbs. on a course designed to be difficult for men 6 feet and up, is nothing short of amazing. Virtually every obstacle she passes is twice as hard for her, yet she does it with ease. Her qualifying run in Texas is one of the most impressive physical feats I’ve ever seen anyone accomplish, and is one hundred times more impressive than the other woman that qualified who looks like the Soviet or German olympic swimmers from the 80’s. If Meagan Martin isn’t juicing, then I have a difficult time believing that her and her 40 inch shoulders is actually a woman.