'Among The Sleep' Gets A Pants-Crappingly Terrifying New Trailer

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
03.13.14 9 Comments

Among The Sleep is a survival horror video game where you play a toddler in his jam-jams, and you’re up against eight-foot-tall monstrosities with glowing eyes. Yeah, if that doesn’t sound scary enough… here’s a trailer!

Specifically, it’s gameplay footage showing just how tricky the game can be. And yes, it gets creepy fast:

Among The Sleep is shaping up to be a fairly disturbing game. When we played the alpha last year, it was a surprisingly atmospheric and disturbing game, and it didn’t even have any monsters, just a series of puzzles. The game seems to have kept its simple to grasp but tough to beat puzzle design as well; that bottle puzzle the player botches is pretty indicative of what the game itself is actually like when I tried it out.

Oh, and, of course, this is coming with support for the Oculus Rift, because apparently Killbrite won’t be happy until they have actually reduced all their players to the primal state of a toddler. Now, of course, it’s just a question of flooding YouTube with reaction videos. We’re sure the Internet will oblige.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSamong the sleeppc gamingsurvival horrorvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP