'Among The Sleep' Gets A Pants-Crappingly Terrifying New Trailer

Among The Sleep is a survival horror video game where you play a toddler in his jam-jams, and you’re up against eight-foot-tall monstrosities with glowing eyes. Yeah, if that doesn’t sound scary enough… here’s a trailer!
Specifically, it’s gameplay footage showing just how tricky the game can be. And yes, it gets creepy fast:
Among The Sleep is shaping up to be a fairly disturbing game. When we played the alpha last year, it was a surprisingly atmospheric and disturbing game, and it didn’t even have any monsters, just a series of puzzles. The game seems to have kept its simple to grasp but tough to beat puzzle design as well; that bottle puzzle the player botches is pretty indicative of what the game itself is actually like when I tried it out.
Oh, and, of course, this is coming with support for the Oculus Rift, because apparently Killbrite won’t be happy until they have actually reduced all their players to the primal state of a toddler. Now, of course, it’s just a question of flooding YouTube with reaction videos. We’re sure the Internet will oblige.
I used to not like FPS games because they made me sick. But then I was okay. This gave me that sick feeling again.
FPanything still makes me feel sick. This one also gave me a headache. It looks awesome but I can’t appreciate anything if I can only play for fifteen minutes at a time.
Yeah, it’s because of the perspective. You’re much closer to the floor, obviously, and that throws your perceptions off. It’s part of the reason this game’s so effective.
Doom II era shooters gave me motion sickness.
I hate games that force individual-walking-step mechanics on you. When you’re walking around in real life, do you bob up and down like you’re wearing one platform shoe? No idea on why games insist on throwing this at people.
Wow, all this time I thought it was just me. Doom may have been the big FPS back in the mid 90’s (with Duke Nuke-em close behind), but for my money it was Alien Trilogy on PS1. I would play the games laying down and for the most part it helped. Except that my eyes would tear instead. Weird. Also weird is the fact that I can play racing games in First Person view mode and have no problems at all. Even though you’re moving much faster. It’s gotta be the “bobble” movement effect of FPS walking/running.
What platforms/systems/consoles/whattheshiteverthey’recallednow will this be released for?
PC and Mac, so far, but I doubt it’ll be long before this shows up on the PS4.
NOPENOPENOPE.
Did you have night terrors as a child? No? Try this.