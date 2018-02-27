Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Earlier this month Amy Schumer shocked everyone with her surprise wedding announcement after getting married to her chef boyfriend Chris Fischer, who she had only confirmed she was dating on social media a few days before the ceremony. So far, marriage seems to be suiting Schumer well. In an interview this week with Nikki Glaser on her SiriusXM show, You Up with Nikki Glaser, Schumer told Glaser — who was also in attendance at the Malibu wedding — that being a wife “feels f–king good!”

Even though Schumer is the writer in the relationship, she still says she felt outmatched when writing their wedding vows. “Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes,” she said. “I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard.”

“I remember a joke from yours,” Glaser said. “You go, ‘You make me laugh , you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.'” Schumer added, “In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t.’ And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f–king loser.’ It was all like, awful sh-t.”

Congrats to the happy couple? We wish them years of happiness, even if everyone does turn out to be right about that thing.

