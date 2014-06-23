An American Exchange Student Got Stuck In A Giant Vagina In Germany

A few years ago, I went on a Birthright trip to Israel, and the evening before my group visited the Holocaust Museum, we were lectured by our tour guide to not drink too much. Apparently the year before, a Jewish bro (a Jro?) got so plastered, he vomited his Manischewitz all over the steps of the museum. That sounds bad, but at least no one got stuck in a vagina.

German emergency services were called to make a safe withdrawal of the student from the marble sculpture of a vulva in the grounds of Tubingen University Institute of Microbiology.

Some 22 firefighters in five emergency vehicles arrived to watch the drama being played out on a public footpath. (Via)

To free the student, the firefighters used the…

csi miami

…pull out method.

Herald Sun via Gawker

