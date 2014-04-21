An American Won The Boston Marathon For The First Time Since 1983

In a story so incredible and unlikely it could have only been written by Disney, 38-year old Meb Keflezighi crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon earlier today to become the first American to win the event in 31 years. Keflezighi’s win comes a little more than a year after the bombings that killed three people and injured more than 260 others at the 2013 Boston Marathon, and the Eritrean refugee honored the memories of those who were lost by writing the names of Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell and Lingzi Lu on his bib.
In fact, after he’d crossed the line and kissed the ground in joy and disbelief, he told reporters that the people cheering him on really inspired him to keep trying and do the seemingly impossible.
“I wanted to win it for Boston … win it for the people,” Keflezighi said after the finish. “The last three to four miles, (the crowd) pushed me through it. I’m so lucky to be the champion.”
“It’s not about me,” he continued. “It’s Boston Strong. Meb Strong.” (Via the Boston Herald)
Keflezighi has a knack for ending long slumps, as his silver medal for the U.S. at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens was the first for America since 1976, while his win at the New York City Marathon in 2009 made him the first American to cross the line first since 1982. But it’s safe to say that today’s win will definitely be talked about a lot more, and probably land him on quite a few talk shows over the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, President Obama even offered up some words of inspiration on Twitter earlier today, as he invoked the great speeches of history in less than 140 characters.
And just look at the kind of powerful sentiment that he helped inspire in return:
Meb strong, America.
american wins for first time in 21 years. coincidence? enjoy the pablum for your digestion. blech.
Fixed. And what kind of name is Meb?
So that’s how America can win marathons…just get some East Africans to immigrate.
Dude was born in Eritrea…
He’s been here since he was twelve.
Jesus Christ on a cupcake….are we doing this again? He came over here when he was 12. His entire maturation, training, and competitive career happened in the U.S. By all accounts, he’s an awesome dude, stand-up guy, and a great goddamned American.
I’m not saying the guy isn’t an American, just that those East African genes really help out a lot if you want to run twenty-six miles faster than anybody else.
JImmy The Greek was right! Sorry, Jim!
America, rise!
This is like calling Mo Farah English after he emigrated to England from Somalia but then lives and trains in Beaverton, Oregon at the Nike campus.
It’s not even close to that! The dude moved here as a child and has lived his entire mature life in or around San Diego. He lives here, trains here, and is a huge part of the community. He’s without question one of the most humble guys out there and is prouder to be an American than damn near anyone I know that was born here.
Anyone that has a single second thought about this guys “American-ness” or thinks that he can’t be considered an American runner is insane! It’s not like he was recruited as a collegian or after to come run in the US and then decided to become American. He does what he does having lived, trained and become a man as an American.
Damn lack of an edit button! I meant “It’s close to that.” Mo moved emigrated as a youth but doesn’t lives and trains here. Meb has been here living and training since emigrating.
Touche, but I was never questioning his ‘American-ness’. All I’m saying is that year after year the Africans from high plains dominate the rest of the globe when it comes to the men’s marathon. Meb is an American from the high plains of Africa. I’m an expat myself and know its not an easy process and am not bashing Meb in any way.