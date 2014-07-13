An Angry Critic Shared The Notes She Wrote While Drunk-Watching ‘Transformers 4’

Truck Nutz: the Movie, a.k.a. Trans4mers, a.k.a, When Do We Get to the Dinobots Factory? is, with the possible exception of an ADD-ravaged teen boy who was born inside a Mountain Dew bottle, no one’s idea of a good film. It’s sporting a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, and we’ve called it everything from “F*CK” to “THIS” to “SH*T.” It sounds unwatchable, but writer Rachael Acks had to see it — her readers gave $400 to charity to have her sit through the entire screeching pile of metallic dinosaur dung.
Her two headlines: “Transformers 4: I am drunk and I must rage pee,” and “Transformers 4: F*ck This Movie.” You can read those over at Katsudon, but I’d also recommend checking out the notes she wrote while watching the film. Rachael saw it at the Drafthouse, you see, where they’re generous with their servings of alcohol, and lord knows you need a bourbon, spiked with vodka-flavored gin and a powerful horse tranquilizer, to get through Michael Bay’s latest cinematic boner. (Rachael, for what it’s worth, had two beers and two “very alcoholic” shakes.) It’s amusing seeing her get increasingly confused and angry, and it ends, as all reviews of Michael Bay films must, with the following:
I haven’t seen Mr. Vince’s notes, but I imagine his moleskin is nothing but space unicorns with big jugs.
I never understood people getting legitimately angry at Micheal Bay movies, you kind of had to know it was gonna be kind of shitty when you walked in so really shouldn’t be shocked, let alone angry when it confirms the thing you already knew before you started.
Well by now, yeah. But when I saw The Rock in 1996, it pretty much destroyed my love of film. Like, between 1980 and 1995, I don’t know if I ever left a movie theater disappointed. But then 1996 happened.
@A Lannister Always Spays His Pets And the Rock was one of his “good” movies, so you can’t really expect much from the dude.
I think people get angry because he’s deliberately making shitty movies and does everything he can to make the next one shittier than the last one, and not in a hipster meta way. And the universe rewards him for it.
Karma is a funny thing. Michael Bay is one public bathroom trip away from meeting a Klingon that sucks dick and kicks ass, and He is all out of dicks.
Everybody’s waiting for Bay’s inevitable 80’s style comuppance. Like he spends his child’s entire life chastising and belittling his dream of making true cinema, and the kid turns around and crafts a Sectaurs blockbuster that wins a nobel prize, ushers in world peace, and initiates first contact with aliens.
I watched the first transformers movie.
I don’t understand how anyone can watch them and not get legitimately mad at Michael Bay.
I mean my kids like those movies, but they all like the Tinkerbell/Fairy movies, so they objectively have no taste whatsoever.
Big jugs?
Mr. Vince always struck me as an ass man.
“And we’re on a motorcycle with the jizz bomb because…IDK.”
Awesome. Now I don’t ever have to see that terrible movie.
ZOMG SPOIERZ
Just kidding, this movie doesnt have a plot
“So basically Michael Bay wants to destroy a city with Megatron’s enormous cumshot.”
That would actually make more sense that the plots of the first 3 or anything I’ve read so far of Trans4mers
That’s some top-notch hate right there in those notes.
If the internet is any indicator then the only people paying to see Bay movies is people who hate Bay movies. If that’s the case then FUCKING QUIT IT. You know his movies are gonna suck, you’re just encouraging studios to let him make more. Hate watching is part of the problem.
+1000
I have seen the movie 3 times and I <3 it. Ya'll need Jesus!
Right. A lot of people forget those lines from the Sermon on the Mount:
“Blessed are the poor in taste, for theirs is the Kingdom of Dumbfuckery.”
I am ashamed for recognizing that as a fucking Bad Boys 2 reference.