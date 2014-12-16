An Awesome 7-Year-Old Football Player Sent J.J. Watt His Jersey With A Special Letter

Professional awesome person and future NFL MVP J.J. Watt posted this photo on Instagram tonight. It’s a letter and autographed jersey from a 7-year-old kid named Anthony Tarantelli, the most feared pass rusher in his pee wee league.
Dear. J.J.: I am 7-years-old. My name is Anthony Tarantelli and I am your biggest fan. People call me J.J. because I also play DE and TE like you. I wear number 99 like you to. I was the most feared rusher in my league this year. I am sending you my autographed jersey so you will know me when I am a famous NFL player. 99 rocks. Your friend Anthony.
What a freakin’ hero. Damn kid says he’s gonna be famous and playing in the NFL—HE’S SEVEN! He’s so much cooler than you. Kinda want his jersey now too.
Watt sent the kid a personal video that was posted to Facebook today saying thanks, “follow your dreams, etc.” and that the kid has a special gift in the mail. Cool story
This kid was a lot nicer with the “I’m going to star in the NFL and basically be you” sentiment than the Cam Newton superfan was
Cam has never been the same since that commercial. I think he’s never been the same because of that commercial.
Or because he has no help at all. Nah, it’s the commercial.
He’s got that sweet laptop to research new plays… Just saying. Got his name on it and everything.
Agh, forgot the link: [www.youtube.com]
This local sports beat writer in Houston shit all over Texans and JJ after drafting him, pretty funny read:
[houston.culturemap.com]
@MissingLink that is great, thanks for the link. I wonder if he ever wrote a flollow up apologizing for being so wrong.
That’s not the local beat reporter for the Texans, dude.
@Upstate Underdog He did, but it was half-assed and pathetic, even stating other professional and highly regarded writers whiffing on certain players…He’s a clown and a troll, that article is the only thing that made “relevant” in any way.
@Clockcleaner Yeah I know, John Mcclain takes that title I guess…..I dont know what you call this bozo, just some Houston sports writer trying to get those pageviews……..hilarious none the less.