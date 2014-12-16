An Awesome 7-Year-Old Football Player Sent J.J. Watt His Jersey With A Special Letter

#Viral Stories
Senior Editor
12.16.14 11 Comments

This kid has some guts… I like it.

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

Professional awesome person and future NFL MVP J.J. Watt posted this photo on Instagram tonight. It’s a letter and autographed jersey from a 7-year-old kid named Anthony Tarantelli, the most feared pass rusher in his pee wee league.

Dear. J.J.: I am 7-years-old. My name is Anthony Tarantelli and I am your biggest fan. People call me J.J. because I also play DE and TE like you. I wear number 99 like you to. I was the most feared rusher in my league this year. I am sending you my autographed jersey so you will know me when I am a famous NFL player. 99 rocks. Your friend Anthony.

What a freakin’ hero. Damn kid says he’s gonna be famous and playing in the NFL—HE’S SEVEN! He’s so much cooler than you. Kinda want his jersey now too.

Tangentially related…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Stories
TAGSAWESOME KIDSJ. J. WattViral stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP