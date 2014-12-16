An Awesome 7-Year-Old Football Player Sent J.J. Watt His Jersey With A Special Letter

Professional awesome person and future NFL MVP J.J. Watt posted this photo on Instagram tonight. It’s a letter and autographed jersey from a 7-year-old kid named Anthony Tarantelli, the most feared pass rusher in his pee wee league.

Dear. J.J.: I am 7-years-old. My name is Anthony Tarantelli and I am your biggest fan. People call me J.J. because I also play DE and TE like you. I wear number 99 like you to. I was the most feared rusher in my league this year. I am sending you my autographed jersey so you will know me when I am a famous NFL player. 99 rocks. Your friend Anthony.

What a freakin’ hero. Damn kid says he’s gonna be famous and playing in the NFL—HE’S SEVEN! He’s so much cooler than you. Kinda want his jersey now too.

Tangentially related…