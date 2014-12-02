A Crazy Ex-Boyfriend Tried To Get This Woman Fired From Her Job With Fake Racism

There’s a new, increasingly popular Tumblr out there that aims to get racists fired from their job by publishing where they were work. We won’t directly link to the site, because although its intentions are seemingly honorable (and crying Paula Deen is their on-point mascot), there’s not much of a vetting process, so if you want to make it seem like your ex-girlfriend viciously hates black people, all you have to do is mock up a screenshot that would make Donald Sterling proud.
That looks pretty bad, and her employment information was reblogged tens of thousands of times before there was an important update: “this is the guy that posted its facebook and it looks like hes pretending to be this girl and posting this stuff to get her in trouble so f*ck this dude and shame on you for mindlessly reblogging this stuff.” The “dude” is Brianna’s ex-boyfriend, who, according to Gawker, “changed his Facebook profile to resemble hers.”
AMC Theatres, where Brianna works, looked into the case and issued the following statement: “An immediate and thorough investigation confirmed the social media account and highly offensive posts were fabricated by someone posing as an AMC associate. This hateful behavior is dangerous and illegal. A police report has been filed, and we will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law against the person or persons who committed these illegal acts.”
Attempting to get someone fired by changing your Facebook, “Liking” Miley Cyrus, and sending screenshots to Tumblr? 2014 is a weird year in human history.
Dang, AMC wrote that statement with both guns blazing. Good on them for going the extra mile to take care of their employee.
There’s a lesson in here somewhere, but it was completely missed back up in the opening paragraph. Maybe stop trying to get everyone fired for shit they say? Guy was only going with what he knew would work.
How can AMC pursue legal action? Did they fire the girl? If I’m not mistaken, the only person who can press charges is the victim. If AMC made the knee-jerk reaction of firing her, they need to own up to that on their own accord, it wouldn’t have been this dude’s fault, that blame lies squarely on them (although the dude is an obvious dirtbag & probably deserves prosecution).
From the Gawker link:
It’s a well-known fact that unsourced, unverifiable, anonymous Tumblr posts are an agent of social progress and meaningful change.”
