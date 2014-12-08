And Now, A Model Twerking To ‘Jingle Bells’ With Her Boobs

Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.08.14 31 Comments

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: it’s not Christmas until you’ve seen someone twerk to a holiday song with a body part. Last year, it was Cousin Larry popping his eyeball out to the tune of “Dominick the Donkey,” and this December, it’s Sara X performing “Jingle Bells” with her, well, “Jingle Boobs.” Let’s see if her fans are in a jolly good mood.

Merry Christmas! Stay tuned for next year’s video, “Jingle Bell C*ck.”

