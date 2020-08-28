CNN
Anderson Cooper Needed Coffee To Get Through A Breakdown Of All The Lies Trump Told In His RNC Speech

Melania Trump’s apparent “death stare” may have been the most watchable moment from the last night of the non-socially-distanced final leg of the Republican National Convention. However, news outlets were (of course) bound to discuss the issues, beyond the overarching GOP “law and order” message and the bizarre accusation that Joe Biden is responsible for the civil unrest in Trump’s America. To that end, CNN’s Daniel Dale put together a list of 20+ misleading claims from President Trump, who he called a “serial liar,” during his RNC speech. And Anderson Cooper, who had a long night, couldn’t resist grabbing some coffee to get through the list.

Yes, Dale’s reading of his list — including Trump’s claim that he’s brought down jobless claims this year to his seeming belief that he’s done more for African Americans than any president since Abe Lincoln — was an impressive feat. For three minutes, Dale continued, and yup, we’d probably all need some caffeine for this.

Following praise from NFL Network journalist and radio host Rich Eisen about his “remarkable delivery,” Dale did admit that he used a teleprompter. “I don’t usually use it,” he added. “[B]ut can’t possibly remember that crazy number of things.” No joke.

Well, social media couldn’t help but relate to Cooper’s caffeine injection.

Also, Cooper (like I said already, it was a long night for him) kicked off the evening’s festivities while chatting with former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. Things grew a little heated, and Walker may not have wished to continue while Cooper pressed him over the GOP pointing the finger at Biden for U.S. civil unrest (when all of this is happening on Trump’s watch). Walker suggested that Biden’s being far too silent on the issue, and then he seemed to simply turn off the camera and walk away. Cooper was left ending the segment with a “we apologize for the, uh, signal loss.” Oh boy.

The perils of live television!

