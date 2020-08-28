Melania Trump’s apparent “death stare” may have been the most watchable moment from the last night of the non-socially-distanced final leg of the Republican National Convention. However, news outlets were (of course) bound to discuss the issues, beyond the overarching GOP “law and order” message and the bizarre accusation that Joe Biden is responsible for the civil unrest in Trump’s America. To that end, CNN’s Daniel Dale put together a list of 20+ misleading claims from President Trump, who he called a “serial liar,” during his RNC speech. And Anderson Cooper, who had a long night, couldn’t resist grabbing some coffee to get through the list.
So many lies to fact-check tonight, even @andersoncooper needed a coffee break pic.twitter.com/Qy7rfcUqUx
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 28, 2020
Yes, Dale’s reading of his list — including Trump’s claim that he’s brought down jobless claims this year to his seeming belief that he’s done more for African Americans than any president since Abe Lincoln — was an impressive feat. For three minutes, Dale continued, and yup, we’d probably all need some caffeine for this.
This is remarkable delivery. If it’s not on teleprompter, it’s some of the best broadcasting I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TfSvM2p4hY
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 28, 2020
Following praise from NFL Network journalist and radio host Rich Eisen about his “remarkable delivery,” Dale did admit that he used a teleprompter. “I don’t usually use it,” he added. “[B]ut can’t possibly remember that crazy number of things.” No joke.
Thanks so much Rich. It was on Prompter – I don’t usually use it, but can’t possibly remember that crazy number of things.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2020
Well, social media couldn’t help but relate to Cooper’s caffeine injection.
The best part is that, because it goes on for so long, Anderson Cooper just starts drinking a coffee… pic.twitter.com/w8Kk1gVB0w
— Adam Huras (@adamhuras) August 28, 2020
Is @andersoncooper the new Kermit?
🐸 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/MpXk0poBBa
— Jess V-O-T-E ✨ (@QuirkyAtLarge) August 28, 2020
Even @AndersonCooper can’t help but grin 👏 pic.twitter.com/do1KG9YIgu
— Chris Maddern (@chrismaddern) August 28, 2020
Anderson Cooper: "That's it?"@ddale8: "There's more! How much time do you got, Anderson?" pic.twitter.com/JLPbPUYxfy
— Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) August 28, 2020
—@andersoncooper is all of us watching this pic.twitter.com/OhksEjC2vW
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020
Also, Cooper (like I said already, it was a long night for him) kicked off the evening’s festivities while chatting with former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. Things grew a little heated, and Walker may not have wished to continue while Cooper pressed him over the GOP pointing the finger at Biden for U.S. civil unrest (when all of this is happening on Trump’s watch). Walker suggested that Biden’s being far too silent on the issue, and then he seemed to simply turn off the camera and walk away. Cooper was left ending the segment with a “we apologize for the, uh, signal loss.” Oh boy.
Watch Scott Walker turn off his camera and cut short a CNN interview as Anderson Cooper presses him on the absurdity of trying to blame Joe Biden for civil unrest in Trump’s America pic.twitter.com/D3Gpw7yLiq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020
The perils of live television!