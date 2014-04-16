Andrew Garfield Thinks He’s Playing Jesus In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

You can always count on the Daily Mail to be cringe-inducing, and its coverage of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is no exception. Although it must be said that Andrew Garfield doesn’t really help matters by insisting he’s playing Spider-Jesus.
To give you an idea of how much pain this will bring, the headline is “Oy vey! Spider-Man is Jewish – he’s a neurotic New Yorker who lives with his aunt, says actor who plays him.” And yes, it gets worse from there, from both Garfield and the Mail:
‘He is misunderstood, like Jesus. I don’t mind the Jesus parallel for Spider-man. Jesus is an awesome guy. When Pontius Pilate said: “They say you’re the son of God. If you’re the son of God tell me.” Jesus was like: “I know who I am, bitch”.’
As for Spidey being Jewish, that’s not exactly a new idea, but leave it to the Mail to be moronic about it:
Rabbis in New York have claimed for years that Spidey was part of ‘the tribe’. Indeed, the character was created in 1962 by Stan Lee, a Jewish-American.
Actually, guys, that’s pretty much everybody. My dad was making jokes about Spider-Man being Jewish when I was a kid, and that’s not without reason.
Honestly, there’s actually a fairly fascinating intersection between the history of comics and the history of Judaism in America that the Mail is completely ignoring here. A fair chunk of the men and women who created superhero comics and shepherded the art form for decades were Jewish. Spider-Man’s religion never explicitly comes up in the comics, largely thanks to the Comics Code, but it’s fairly clear what Lee intended. It’s just one of those things that everybody knows even if the company won’t acknowledge it, like the fact that the Joker is gay.
Then again, it’s probably expecting too much for the Mail to hit Wikipedia. Although if we see Spidey nailed to a cross in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, at least we’ll know whose idea it was.
Hopefully Spider-Man will be like Jesus in the new movie and not come back for a long time.
This. Also, I thought this movie had already come out?
I hate comparisons that tie superheroes to the real world too literally. Superman is never good as a Jesus analogue and Spider-Man makes even less sense as one. The joker being gay is a weird comparison too and not one particularly flattering to gay people, they work best as the joker being fixated with beating batman in some contest that only he really knows the rules to.
Superman is a more of a Moses analogue.
You think? I’d like to hear that idea expanded on.
But really isn’t superman the best superman analogue?
I don’t like or believe it but I can at least see the superman-Jesus metaphors but the only thing Spider-Man and Jesus have in common is they both want to do good? Really they have nothing in common
Also on the Joker thing, I always thought that social norms, even sexuality, didn’t apply to joker as he is pretty much chaos. Which is also why I never really got behind Harley Quinn
To be fair, it’s not official DC editorial, but it’s one of those things most writers on the comic have generally agreed is true.
My girlfriend made me a Joker costume a couple years ago for Halloween and she went as Harley Quinn. I definitely got behind that. Hey-o!
Like with the Superman thing, I can see why writers and fans say the Joker is gay but.. I just don’t see it. To me what makes the Joker so great is that he has nothing behind him. As Batman is defined by his past and motivated by justice, The Joker has no origin, and is motivated by nothing. He acts as he acts and even acts of love or sexual gratification seem out of the character for him.
I think saying he’s gay is a way to try and define a character that’s main characteristic is his inability to be defined. It’s why he’s the exact opposite of Batman and why he’s so easy/hard to write for.
But again that’s my opinion and I don’t hate anyone that says he is gay.
As long as its not one of those Robert Baratheon/Ned Stark were gay lovers logic which seems essentially a slash fiction wish list.
But yeah the joker seemingly would defy a lot of conventional ways we analyze most people. If they did make him officially gay though all that I would do personally is shrug.
Haha that’s true. And yeah if they came out and said he was straight or gay I would kind of shrug and go about my day. Again I don’t think his sexuality drives him in any way so really it doesn’t matter .
Sorry batman took over this Spider-Man story
I always thought that the Joker would be sort of like Trevor from GTAV. Like, if the Joker wants sex, then “any hole’s a goal.”
Nonsense. Spiderman would kick Jesus @$$. Lousy pacifist. He would however lose the “my dad can beat up your dad” argument because… well… God vs. Corpse.
Yesterday Marvel cartoons were racist/sexist and today they’re an interesting look into Jewish culture. Pick one.
At least now I know your trolling for click bait.
also a Jew? Maybe, a confused young man going through puberty symbols definitely.