Anna Kendrick Claims No One’s Hit On Her Since ‘Up In The Air’

06.11.14 32 Comments

Careful what you wish for, Anna Kendrick.

The actress/Instagram pro/Game of Thrones superfan, who apparently has never seen an episode of The Twilight Zone, recently spoke to Elle about how ever since Up in the Air came out, she hasn’t been hit on. YEAH, and I haven’t masturbated in the back row of a theater to one of her films. Nope. Not once. NEVER.

This lack of ego, coupled with the stealth hourglass shape, the porcelain skin, and the smart mouth, add up to a very specific kind of sex appeal. Kendrick, who hasn’t publicly dated since she and Edgar Wright broke up last year, says she hasn’t been hit on since Up in the Air, “honest to God.”…”I’ve never felt like I’ve exactly traded on my looks,” the actress says matter-of-factly. “When I was a teenager, I was an ultra=late bloomer, and my mom would say it was a blessing, because it means you never have to wonder if guys are only interested in you because you’ve got boobs. I would have been thrilled if guys were interested in me because of my boobs!” But maybe it’s for the best. “Similarly, I think I’m lucky that I’ve never had a crisis about whether the only reason I’m successful is because I’m crazy hot. It’s not something that crosses my mind.” (Via)

Wait, Anna Kendrick went out with Edgar Wright?!? No wonder he quit Ant-Man. I would have quit life if I dated Anna, then lost her.

Photos by Carter Smith for ELLE

