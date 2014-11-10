You Can’t Call Anna Kendrick A Porn Term Without Her Knowing The Definition

The Internet can make you an expert on anything. I remember back when I was in middle school, a (disgusting) friend of mine used the term “shocker.” I had no idea what it meant, but when he asked if I did, I, of course, said, “Totally. Now let’s play Pogs.” It wasn’t until later that I figured out what my friend was talking about, because I’m an idiot. Now he’s dead. Lesson learned.

Anyway, what with the Internet and all, assume everyone knows everything, even when that everyone is Anna Kendrick and that everything is a term used primarily for porn stars.

To the dude who just called me a "spinner" – You think I haven't seen enough porn to know what that means, but the joke's on YOU. Wait. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 10, 2014

For those unaware, a spinner is a “two in the pink, one in the stink.” (I think I got that right.)