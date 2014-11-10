You Can’t Call Anna Kendrick A Porn Term Without Her Knowing The Definition

#Anna Kendrick #Twitter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.10.14 58 Comments

The Internet can make you an expert on anything. I remember back when I was in middle school, a (disgusting) friend of mine used the term “shocker.” I had no idea what it meant, but when he asked if I did, I, of course, said, “Totally. Now let’s play Pogs.” It wasn’t until later that I figured out what my friend was talking about, because I’m an idiot. Now he’s dead. Lesson learned.

Anyway, what with the Internet and all, assume everyone knows everything, even when that everyone is Anna Kendrick and that everything is a term used primarily for porn stars.

For those unaware, a spinner is a “two in the pink, one in the stink.” (I think I got that right.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anna Kendrick#Twitter
TAGSANNA KENDRICKPORNSPINNERSTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP