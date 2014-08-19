Here’s Our First Look At Paul Rudd As Scott Lang In ‘Ant-Man’

That van looks legit.

Production just started on Ant-Man in San Francisco, and we just posted the new synopsis and cast list including some new castmembers. Shortly after that news, Marvel released the first picture of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, the shady looking career criminal (with a sweet van) who turns good guy and takes over the Ant-mantle from Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

USA Today adds a little more detail to the previous synopsis:

With Rudd’s hoodie-clad, unshaven Scott Lang skulking around the Golden Gate Bridge next to a decrepit van, he has a ways to go before he’s on the level of the Avengers. In Ant-Man, Lang is an ex-con and thief who finds a mentor figure in Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), a genius scientist and inventor of a technology that allows a man to shrink down to the size of an insect but also increase his strength. When powerful forces — including Pym’s star employee Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), aka Yellowjacket — want the secret to the breakthroughs for their own nefarious uses, Pym passes the mantle — and helmeted supersuit — of Ant-Man to Lang and the two men plan an ambitious heist that if successful will save the world.

Ant-Man doesn’t open until July 17th, 2015, and that picture above is admittedly not much to go by. You probably want to see more, right? To make it up to you, let’s revisit our AMAZING, EXCLUSIVE test footage in case you missed it:

I regret nothing.