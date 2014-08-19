Here’s Our First Look At Paul Rudd As Scott Lang In ‘Ant-Man’

That van looks legit.
Production just started on Ant-Man in San Francisco, and we just posted the new synopsis and cast list including some new castmembers. Shortly after that news, Marvel released the first picture of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, the shady looking career criminal (with a sweet van) who turns good guy and takes over the Ant-mantle from Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).
USA Today adds a little more detail to the previous synopsis:
With Rudd’s hoodie-clad, unshaven Scott Lang skulking around the Golden Gate Bridge next to a decrepit van, he has a ways to go before he’s on the level of the Avengers. In Ant-Man, Lang is an ex-con and thief who finds a mentor figure in Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), a genius scientist and inventor of a technology that allows a man to shrink down to the size of an insect but also increase his strength. When powerful forces — including Pym’s star employee Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), aka Yellowjacket — want the secret to the breakthroughs for their own nefarious uses, Pym passes the mantle — and helmeted supersuit — of Ant-Man to Lang and the two men plan an ambitious heist that if successful will save the world.
Ant-Man doesn’t open until July 17th, 2015, and that picture above is admittedly not much to go by. You probably want to see more, right? To make it up to you, let’s revisit our AMAZING, EXCLUSIVE test footage in case you missed it:
I regret nothing.
I was gonna say, that BETTER be that vid.
This will never get old.
“I regret nothing.”
As you shouldn’t
The USA Today story also says that John Slattery IS playing Howard Stark. So, Howard Stark in World War 2 is Dominic Cooper, and Howard Stark in the 60’s is John Slattery? Got it.
Slattery already played Howard Stark in Iron Man 2.
Yeah… and Dominic Cooper played him in Captain America and the Agent Carter short. I was making a comment on the unnecessary confusion of having two very different actors play the same character in two movies.
That Cosmic Cube does strange things to you.
Its not confusing.. Slattery played him first.. and do we really want to do one of those ‘age up special effects’ jobs on Cooper.. that is a creepy creepy look.
We don’t know what era Slattery will be playing Stark in. For all we know he could be popping up in a video from the same period later in his life that the thing from Iron Man 2 was. Or maybe we see flashbacks to later parts of Pym’s life not just the 60’s… I believe the Slattery Stark was from 1974 in IM2.
But if Slatterly was playing Stark from FAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRT.
Considering Ant-Man’s origin from the comics, this is an embarrassingly dull plot.
More Marvel movies is good!
Agreed…. this will NEVER get old. Touche’ my good man, touche’
Well played.
I will only see this film if the Golden Gate bridge is somehow destroyed in the trailer. TROPES!
LOL @ the video
“Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.”
So in other words, they’re going to be stealing an infinity stone from the wrong hands…like Guardians of the Galaxy.
I’m just so Meh on this movie.. it might be the first Marvel film I wait for on dvd.
Half of me says “well played, sir,” the other half says, “you dirty son of a bitch.” I’m conflicted.
Paul Rudd= le sigh ❤