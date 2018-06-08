The World Reacts To The News Of Anthony Bourdain’s Death By Suicide

The world awoke on Friday to news of Anthony Bourdain’s death by suicide at age 61, which has left many reeling. As CNN’s Brian Stelter and Jake Tapper both quickly reported, the famed chef, television host, and world traveler was found unresponsive by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, in his hotel room. CNN’s sweeping obituary calls special attention to how the Smithsonian dubbed him “the Elvis of bad boy chefs” and the “original rock star” of the culinary realm.

At the time of his suicide, Bourdain was in France to work on his award-winning and wildly popular CNN series, Parts Unknown, and news of his death can only be described as shocking and devastating. He was a vocal advocate of the #MeToo era alongside his girlfriend, Asia Argento, and a friend and supporter of Uproxx who indulged us with wonderfully insightful and blunt interviews. His influence reaches far beyond all things food and travel, and reactions to his passing are pouring forth.

First and foremost, Bourdain’s fellow chefs — including Nigella Lawson (his co-host on The Taste), Gordon Ramsay (of MasterChef), and Carla Hall (of The Chew) — have paid tribute. Words from Michael Ruhlman, a home cook who has penned several books about chefs, hit particularly hard.

