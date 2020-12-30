Anthony Hopkins Took To Twitter To Celebrate 45 Years Of Sobriety

Anthony Hopkins is not only one of our finest actors — he also has a side hustle dropping charmingly eccentric videos on his Twitter feed. But on Tuesday he did more than do strange dances or play the piano with his cat. The Oscar-winner dropped a video of him ringing in a major accomplishment: 45 years of sobriety.

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

Hopkins began by acknowledging the end of an historically rough year, one “full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people.” But even 2020 had its share of up moments, including, for him, this anniversary.

“Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call,” Hopkins said. “I was headed for disaster, I was drinking myself to death. I’m not preachy, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ And I said, ‘I want to live.’ And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing.”

Of course, sobriety can be difficult. “I have my off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that,” Hopkins acknowledged before adding a note of positivity. “All in all, I say hang in there. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. Young people, don’t give up. Just keep in there. Keep fighting. Be bold. Mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life.”

Hopkins then wished everyone a Happy New Year: “This is going to be the best year.”

Hopkins’ video was met with cheers, from fans and fellow entertainers.

What a beautiful soul ❤️ https://t.co/RYl3ucOrV3 — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 30, 2020

Congratulations. The best achievement of your amazing life. https://t.co/ly1QBWHJIn — John Carroll Lynch (@MrJCLynch) December 30, 2020

“Today is the tomorrow you were worried about yesterday .”

A lovely message from a giant talent. Special. https://t.co/edTe3QIMuT — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) December 30, 2020

Thanks so much for sharing this beautiful message! Congratulations! 40 years for me! #HangInThere #sobriety — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 29, 2020

"Today is the tomorrow you were worried about yesterday." Thank you @AnthonyHopkins 💪 — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) December 29, 2020

Let us offer our own congratulations, king.