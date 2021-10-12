The spooky season is in full swing, and with it, people are getting into the spirit of pro-vaccine displays, which take aim at those anti-vaxxers who claim that they want to do their own “research,” rather than listen to the WHO and the CDC.

As the above video shows, local news stations are getting into the coverage game for these displays. Via Raw Story, a couple in Park Ridge, Illinois, spoke with ABC7 to reveal their inspiration, which didn’t spring from ill intent, although some anti-vaxxer-graffiti artist clearly wasn’t amused by the “I’d rather die than comply” and “Ivermectin believer” signboards. They destroyed the display with spraypaint within a few hours, yet as Wanda Siggs told the outlet, “I don’t know if we were really trying to make a statement, it sounded funny so we did it. Most people have stopped and talked and liked it. I had one this morning who didn’t like it at all.” Her husband, Ted, pushed back, too: “Right up the street there are signs that say, ‘unmask the children, keep my school unmasked.’ We all have a right to express our opinion. It doesn’t mean we have the right to destroy someone else’s opinion.”

Surely, these displays will keep on coming, regardless of any amount of spray paint. What a mess, but here’s another display that’s receiving the TikTok spotlight with signs including “I refuse to live afraid” and “I don’t know what’s in it.”

Trick or treat, y’all

(Via Raw Story)