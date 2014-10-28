Anti-Vaxxers Are Turning Halloween Candy Into Propaganda

There’s always that one guy every Halloween who’s got to be a drag. He hands out toothbrushes, or little Bibles, or really crappy candy, or candy with some promotional sticker on it. Add a new type of Halloween troll onto the pile: Anti-vaxxers are now sticking “public service announcements” onto their Halloween candy.
Let’s just get this out of the way, as a real public service announcement: Anti-vaxxers are fad-chasing idiots who are killing people. Any medical research they cite has been thoroughly disproven and built from the ground up to try and squeeze companies selling vaccines in court. Anybody still clinging to this belief is suffering from the backfire effect and is not to be taken seriously.
Anyway, now that the PSA is over with, who’s ruining your candy? Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine “Information” Center, that’s who! The NV”I”C actually dates back to 1982; yes, this stupidity has been around this long, and they’re pretty well-funded, enough to buy jumbotron ads and get their propaganda onto Delta flights.
This time around, according to the hilarious Respectful Insolence, they’re trying to slap these labels onto Halloween candy. Apparently they’ll send out a template for labels for whoever asks for it.
So keep an eye out. If nothing else, this will be useful to spot the houses where you should show up at the door in a Jonas Salk costume.
At least this will make it easier to identify who are the crazy families in your neighborhood.
This. It should be mandatory for anti-vaxxers to register like sex offenders, but short of that we’ll have to rely on them being the type of jackasses to give out this labeled candy.
They should say “don’t play with my kid anymore.”
This, a thousand times.
You can’t taste ignorance. Those Reese’s cups are still going to be awesome.
And this is all I have to say about that: [youtu.be]
Great idea because as we all know everyone reads those candy wrappers very carefully.
Mostly I take that as a sign that somebody has a little too much time on their hands.
See, I would’ve thought that most anti-vaxxers are the same whackos who don’t celebrate Halloween because Satan.
Nah sadly Anti Vaxx are usually more on the hippy earth mother scale of religion than the Hard C christian.
They are predominantly the liberal political spectrum’s issue, they are our dog to put down.
Yeah, this one mostly involves morons on the left.
Morons on the right are against the HPV vaccine.
@judasdubois they are our dog to put down nailed it.
They are the same set that co-sleep into their kids middleschool years and refuse to diaper (cloth or disposable) because it surounds the kid in ‘toxins’.
Huh. Maybe I’m just thinking of my old work nemesis, who was both an anti-vaxxer and an overbearing, judgmental Evangelical. She was fun.
@Patty Boots You’re actually correct in that there’s a far right faction also against vaccines, but the current most visible side of the movement is the lefty dimwits.
Yeah its why I said mostly, there are some hard righters who are anti vaxx based on the no bama or HPV stuff. But the actual MMR anti vaxx idiots are usually lefty assholes, generally white, upper class, and with enough education they should fucking know better but don’t.
@judasdubois I have a dear friend who is a fiscal conservative and more or less a soft libertarian at this point (i.e. he thinks gay marriage should be legal because the state shouldn’t be involved in saying one relationship should have more rights than another). We regularly compare the idiots we run into who “agree” with us on web forums, and we can never decide who has it worse.
So their kids can get small pox and juvenile diabetes?
Don’t forget bullied. There’s no vaccine for that.
Found an ex while Facebook stalking the other day. She’s an anti-vaxxer.
I’m glad I dodged that bullet.
[howdovaccinescauseautism.com]
I’ll post this every time these jerks come up. I find this far, far too amusing.
That is amazing
Vaccines are bad for you! Here’s a shitload of Candy!
Here is an idea. Let’s put all anti vaxxers on a faraway island and erase it from the map. Maybe we can also add some polar bears there and spike the water with LSD to fuck with them additionally
You can’t do that.
You have to be vaccinated to travel overseas.
Fuck these people so hard.
Since there’s a lot of love for vaccines, does this mean everyone ran out and got the flu shot as well?
I don’t have a horse in this race, but I find it really weird how RAGING everyone here gets about someone’s choice for their kid. If they don’t want to give their kids vaccinations, that’s their choice. I personally think you should do it, but I don’t hate on someone who makes that choice for their own family.
The world’s biggest vaccine maker (GlaxoSmithKline) last year had to pay a monster fee for fraud ([www.cbc.ca]) and has hidden safety information in the past.
Also, if vaccines are so important, why aren’t they free? Any time someone makes a buck out of something we “have to have” my bullshit meter goes off.
IMO, the anti-vaxxer “proof” has been laughable (to say the least), the studies are flawed for sure, but it seems as if most people (including the people on here) accept the need to vaccinate as fiat, without looking for their own proof.
It’s a debate point, and from what I’ve seen people don’t try to debate the point so much as say “you’re a fucktard, we should kill you”. If you’re a parent and you didn’t even bat an eyelash when the doctor said “Ok, now we’re going to give your kid a six-strain cocktail” then I don’t consider that great parenting either. Read more about it and make your own GD decision.
1) Herd immunity. Look it up.
2) Vaccines generally account for less than 2% of Big Pharma’s annual revenues. They make far more money off of dick pills and antidepressants.
3) GSK’s (legitimate) fines had to do with the aforementioned antidepressants, and had nothing to do with vaccines.
4) There is no fucking debate. Not everything has two sides.
Cmon man.
Thinking the effed up policies that led GSK to market anti-depression pills to kids despite warnings of possible increased suicides doesn’t translate to other aspects of their business is naive.
The flu kills more kids than pretty much any “mandatory” shot during the regular schedule, but only 40% of kids get a regular flu shot. So you’re saying 60% of kids have bad parents?
If flu vaccinations are just as important as the others, yet not all parents get them because they don’t see it necessary, then there IS a debate. So stop calling people stupid and talk about the real issue. Not all countries vaccinate the same amount or have the same schedule([www.childinfo.org]), ipso facto not all vaccines are necessary, but some are.
So, saying “ALL VACCINES ARE BAD” is dumb, but so is saying “ALL VACCINES ARE GOOD”.
Again, I’m not defending GSK’s policies, because they were fucking WRONG. That’s not even a question. However, pharmaceutical companies are huge, and thinking that the marketing dept. in charge of antidepressant advertising in any way is in contact with the vaccination arm (HA!) is, in itself naive.
Why does the flu kill more kids than other diseases which are vaccinated against? Because those diseases ARE, IN FACT VACCINATED AGAINST. There was a time when measles and whooping cough were in fact very viable threats to children, but those threats had mostly passed in this country…until recently when delinquent parents started believing babbling idiots and charlatans.
Did I call someone stupid? Please point that out to me, as I’m rereading my initial comment and can’t find it in anything I said.
I think you’re assuming way too much here. Just because posters here loathe these anti-vaxxers (because they’re dangerous and anti-science) doesn’t mean it was because they just slurped up the opinion of BIG PHARMA. I know I checked the foundations of the arguments for both sides before I started mocking these crazy people. Figure it’s best to make sure my ducks are in a row before I rip others as a general rule.
Vaccines have their issues but the good outweighs the harm.
And I get and respect those opinions. So my question – my original question – is why can’t people talk about the issue like you fine people are doing (as in talking about your points, giving arguments) as opposed to “ANTI-VAXXERS ARE THE WORST”.
I think there are bona-fide f*cking crazy anti-vaxxers who base their argument on crap, but I also think there are people who want to give their kids the minimum vaccines they need, say no to others and generally protect their kid based on a reasonable assumption. But every post on here just lumps them all together and says “f*ck those losers”.
Parenting is hard y’all. I vaccinated my kid with the minimum legally mandated vaccination schedule and if that makes me an anti-vaxxer than so be it. I’d rather be one of them than an assh*le who thinks he knows everything.
I vaccinated my kid with the minimum legally mandated vaccination schedule and if that makes me an anti-vaxxer than so be it. I’d rather be one of them than an assh*le who thinks he knows everything.
Sorry, but the “assholes who think they know everything” seem to be the anti-vaxxers.
I’m not an MD. But I’ve discussed this at length with the three M.D.s who are my kids’ pediatricians, as well as two MDs who are friends and another who’s a neighbor. And while they don’t know everything, they know the science on this pretty well. So I trust their opinion when they tell me — unanimously — that the anti-vaxxer stuff is pure bullshit.
And Googling “doctors against vaccines” gets me … a homemade Canadian website with an article from 1983 and an Alex Jones website. Oh, and Jenny McCarthy. She seems smart.
Yeah, I’ll stick with the MDs.
@Otto Man
I’m a doctor and I am against some, but not all of the vaccines out there. My issue is that the scheduling of vaccines in the U.S. is different than countries in Europe. I find this very interesting. Also, I am very against the flu vaccine for everyone….
@Leapin_Lizards
Its a dead/weakened virus contained in preservatives. Thats about it. Nothing to debate here really. AntiVaxxers are morons.
@Dr Q
I’m allergic to the flu vaccine myself, so I do understand the reluctance by many doctors to prescribe it unilaterally.
Sorry, I phrased that poorly — I realize that some vaccinations are not for everyone, and there are legitimate reasons on a case by case basis for avoiding them.
But the suggestion that the pro-vaccine people are the ones talking out of their asses on this topic is insane.
@Leapin_Lizards Because refusing to vaccinate your children exposes those children and others to serious risks and potentially will kill them. It is, essentially, child neglect because that’s what’s trendy. Of course people get pissed.
@Otto Man – I’m not saying that pro-vaccine people are talking out of their asses, I’m saying there’s a way to discuss it without being a dick to parents who aren’t sure.
@Dan Seitz – I think that’s a bit too far, honestly. By that reasoning parents who don’t get the flu shot for themselves or their kid are neglectful too right?
Listen, I agree with getting vaccinations in most cases (the government schedule). But I think there’s a way to convince people who are on the fence – as in the ones who are NOT anti-vax nuts but have questions – and yelling at them and calling them morons isn’t the way to reach them. Anyone who gets no vaccines is an idiot. Anyone who gets every shot they can get and doesn’t even think about it is an idiot.
My wife’s sister lives in Switzerland. Look at their vaccination schedule:
[apps.who.int]
That’s 2 vaccines at several times the first year of a child’s life (Pneumo_conj and DTaPHibIPV).
Now, look at the US vaccination schedule:
[apps.who.int]
9! 9 vaccines – at several times – in the kid’s first year!
So for those of you who don’t think there’s a debate or think it’s a “good vs. bad” argument, I would just say that some vaccines are good, some might not be 100% necessary and it’s the responsibility of each parent to research and make the decision they feel is right for their kid. That’s not neglect, that’s parenting.
@Dan Seitz – that’s a bit too far, honestly. I think some vaccines are important, but by that rationale parents who don’t get a flu shot are neglectful because others can get it.
@Otto Man – Talking out of your ass is one thing, being able to give a point of view with reason instead of “THEY SHOULD ALL DIE” is another.
My wife’s sister lives in Switzerland. In a kid’s first year, they get 2 vaccinations at key intervals ([apps.who.int]). Total in a baby’s first year, maybe 8.
In the US the schedule is for 9 (!) vaccines at key intervals – more than 30 freaking injections in a child’s first year. ([apps.who.int]). The fact is the US vaccinates at the highest rate in the freaking world and not asking “Why?” isn’t neglect, it’s parenting.
Listen, anyone who says “Vaccines don’t work” is an idiot. However anyone who gets any injection they can get is an idiot as well. Anyone with kids has seen how some infants react to certain shots – and it can be messed up – does the long term benefit outweigh the scary days when your kid is vomiting, irritable and shaking? – in most cases yes, but for some vaccinations it might not.
There are some nuts in the anti-vax side, but there’s also people like me, someone who researched what shots were coming, asked questions, looked into it and chose the bare minimum (because each one made sense given the area we live, etc.). By yelling and calling people idiots you have no chance of convincing them, but if you can actually talk about it (ask them for proof, refute said proof) anti-vaxxers might get their kids the shots that really matter.
A little common decency for the parents who are on the fence is all I’m saying. The quickest way to drive them to the anti-vaxxers is by being a jerk about it.
For a flu shot? Sure. For an MMR vaccine, which is what a lot of them aren’t doing? I personally have to disagree.
Awful.
Fucking morons.
Anti-vaxxers are the Young Earth theorists of the left wing world.