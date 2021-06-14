The only thing better than watching a science-denier own themselves is when that person is Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her anti-vax conspiracy theories land on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter timeline.

Greene guested on a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s podcast to tout her completely unsubstantiated claims that the Coronavirus was actually a bioweapon released by, we assume, the Chinese government. That conspiracy theory makes zero logical sense as China was one of the hardest-hit countries when the COVID-19 outbreak first occurred, but it does piggyback on a growing concern that the pandemic originated because of a lab leak at the Wuhan Virology Institute. There have been calls by government officials to trace the source of the virus but, as of now, no official origin has been named so really, Greene and the rest of her anti-vax QAnon groupies are only talking nonsense right now.

Fortunately, AOC is active on social media and always willing to put science-denying public officials in their place. Case in point: Greene argued that COVID had to be a bioweapon because “Why is there any need to create a virus that could spread rapidly to a population, to make people sick and kill them?” on Bannon’s podcast before affirming that she doesn’t believe in evolution, she believes in God. What she was basically suggesting is that COVID had to be a bioweapon because God would never allow a naturally occurring virus to kill millions of people around the world.

Unfortunately for her, AOC came with those Biblical receipts.

Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible https://t.co/ttMBi1lrXp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 13, 2021

Anyone who’s flipped through the Old Testament — or seen that Ridley Scott movie where Christian Bale played a Hebrew prophet whose eyeliner suggested that he was going through a real My Chemical Romance phase — would know that God loves a good plague. Weird, since Greene claims to be a devout Christian. But AOC wasn’t the only one willing to nail Greene to the proverbial social media cross of shame — another Biblical reference she probably won’t get.

Didn’t god flood the earth in the Old Testament and pretty much thanosed all human life? — Omni-King (@OmniKingMultiV) June 14, 2021

Nobody tell Marjorie Taylor Greene about Passover https://t.co/n7pmBdWeqb — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 13, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes wildfires are caused by a Jewish space laser, doesn’t believe in evolution. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2021

All jokes aside, please don’t get your scientific theories from a woman who’s associated with a movement that believes lizard people are secretly ruling the masses. It won’t end well.