Apparently Soda May Age Us As Much As Cigarettes

In the time of relative innocence and peace before the rise of the machines (aka smartphones) and the war between fat kids and Michelle Obama over school lunches, there was plentiful soda and other sugary drinks and life was tasty.
In the 90s as a tween and a young teenager, I crushed three Squeezeits a day at lunch like a man, peeled back the foil top on a couple of juice grenades from time to time to add some gruffness to my voice, and drank approximately 13 Olympic sized swimming pools worth of Mountain Dew. I loved the stuff, and to a lesser degree I still consume it, but now I’m worried that my innards are about to conspire to wreck my pretty little face and sap my youthful exuberance thanks to a new study on the effects of soda on aging.
A new study published in the American Journal of Public Health just found that a daily soda habit can age your immune cells alost two years.
Senior study author Elissa Epel, PhD, professor of psychiatry at University of California San Francisco, wanted to look at the mechanisms behind soda’s storied link to conditions like diabetes, heart attack, obesity, and even higher rates of death. She studied telomeres, the caps at the end of chromosomes in every cell in our body, from white blood cells. Shorter telomeres have been linked to health detriments like shorter lifespans and more stress, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, the study notes.
Epel and her team analyzed data from 5,309 adults in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from about 14 years ago. They found that people who drank more sugary soda tended to have shorter telomeres. Drinking an 8-ounce daily serving of soda corresponded to 1.9 years of additional aging, and drinking a daily 20-ounce serving was linked to 4.6 more years of aging. The latter, the authors point out, is exactly the same association found between telomere length and smoking.
What about a Big Gulp a day? I feel like I should look like Bill Murray’s boss in Scrooged, but I don’t know that I can resist the fizzy make-happy juice.
Interestingly enough, the study’s findings don’t apply to people who drink diet soda, so I suppose that all of those people who think that they are Lifehack champions because they order a diet soda with their three double cheeseburgers actually may be on to something… until the next study, that is.
Source: Time
1000s of studies have said otherwise… but there is this one study… HEADLINES
Really it will turn out we just drink too much of the stuff. Like, the average American drinks 44 gallons of soda a year. That’s an average. For every guy like me who drinks a Coke maybe once or twice a month, that means there’s some mofo pounding a few cans a day to keep up the side.
Hey, but it was published by a professor of psychiatry, so it must be solid medical research.
Yeah man, HUGE FUCKING HEADLINES. I’m still waiting for the headline “BREAKING NEWS: Sugary sodas cure heart disease”
You missed the point so badly i feel i have to explain it to you. My comment didnt have anything to do with soda at all. I was commenting on the undeniable fact that tons of studies are conducted annually that draw no correlation between whatever and whatever. But the news media does not report that, hell those studies arent even published. But the one study that finds the slightest connection? Theres your paper, theres your, yes, HEADLINE.
OK, well that’s a reasonable complaint. Perhaps they just need to have a study that says “hey assholes, virtually everything in moderation is A-OK”
Pours out all my menthol soda.
“…but I don’t know that I can resist the fizzy make-happy juice.”
You mean beer?
In my case, it’s Orangina.
Sugar in anything but small doses is terrible for you, and so is that Frankenstein corn syrup shit. The crap we put in our food is amazing.
Fuck Yeah Diet Pepsi!
Fuck yeah, Diet Dr. Pepper!
I gave up soda years ago. Beer is the only carbonated thing I drink now, and I don’t care if it ages me. It’s good for the soul.
Ill stick with chimichangas.
Chimichangas cause premature aging of the bowels.
Rene Zellweger must drink a 12 pack of Mountain Dew a day!