‘Archer And Armstrong’ Head To The Big Screen

#Comics
Senior Contributor
07.16.14 4 Comments

Valiant’s Archer And Armstrong is one of the funniest books on the stands right now. An entertainingly ridiculous jumble of spirituality, populist politics, pop culture, and buddy cop movie, it’s a clever, smart-assed book. And it might finally be coming to the big screen.

For those unfamiliar, here’s the basic plot of the book: Archer is raised by a cult with two goals, to create a superninja who can kill the Great Satan and to create the most naive human being to ever walk the Earth. They succeed spectacularly at both, and send him off to kill Armstrong. One problem: Armstrong, it turns out, is an immortal superstrong hedonist who mostly just wants beer and the company of beautiful women. He’s the kind of guy who, when Archer stares him down with a crossbow, thinks he’s a jealous boyfriend.

They’re promptly forced to team up, and, well, you’ve seen a buddy cop movie, we’re sure. The book is hilarious, not least for the interplay between the clueless white knight Archer and Armstrong, who’s usually drunk. Think Lethal Weapon with more cults, basically.

Valiant is heavily involved in the production: According to the Hollywood Reporter, they actually paid for the script. Valiant also has Bloodshot and Shadowman in development, but this seems the most likely to hit screens first, mostly because both characters wear pants instead of jumpsuits, and it’s a relatively easy sell, at least until you get to some of the wackiness Fred Van Lente injected into the proceedings.

We’ll keep an eye out as this movie advances, but if they really want to cement this one, we hear Edgar Wright is free.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comics
TAGSadaptationsarcher and armstrongComicsvaliant

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP