‘Archer’ Is Back Tonight! Let’s Celebrate With ‘WOO!’ GIFs!

#GIFs #Archer
Editorial Director
02.24.14 8 Comments
After two very long weeks off, Archer finally returns to our lives tonight. And there’s nothing I can type about “Southbound & Down” that would compete with the excitement level created by the above image and the below trailer, so let’s watch right now and then celebrate the best way the internet knows how, shall we?

!!!

archer-back-erection

archer-back-krieger-yay

archer-back-woo

archer-jazzhands

archer-back-rave

GIFs via Chet Manley & Tumblr

TOPICS#GIFs#Archer
TAGSARCHERArcher Vicegifs

