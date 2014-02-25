The Best Of Last Night’s ‘Archer’: ‘Southbound And Down’ & A Discussion With Art Director Neal Holman

To add to the excitement we’ll be rewarding our second Archer Season Four Blu-Ray set to whoever asks Neal the best question. That person will be named in next week’s recap. Be good at this.
OK, let’s talk “Southbound and Down,” the Archer-ized homage to Smokey and The Bandit that we’ve been waiting for since Matt provided us with the big reveal before the season started. And before we get to the bullets let’s take a moment to congratulate Floyd Count on the simply fan–f*cking–tastic art and animation work behind the episode (must check out GIFs on the next couple of pages). I could devote this entire write up to the specific details and would still probably miss three-quarters of them. Neal tweeted it best here.
Now the best lines, moments, and references, along with a few irrelevant thoughts from yours truly.
- I really want to get excited about Ray getting the use of legs back but there’s just no way he’s not back in a wheelchair by the end of the season is there? Dammit.
- Never Forget when you claim you don’t fly: “Cyril choke-banged you on a blimp.”
- I’ve had an uncle go on pretty much that exact same Malory rant over public broadcasting.
- I hope I’m not the only who appreciated the line about free advertising for Pontiac after the last time everyone assumed Dodge paid for product placement.
- “You would never be in the blocker car.” — New go-to put down no one will get but me.
- I was going to attempt to write something clever about “emotional nutsack” but I’m not beating this Amber Nash tweet from last night.
- “We’re talking about Texas. Somebody somewhere wants enough cocaine to forget they live there.”
- “It’s not supposed to be funny,” has to be in the pantheon of Krieger episode-stealing cutaways.
- I’m convinced Pam and Archer are cosmically intertwined beings and the more one becomes an asshole the less the other one does. Think about it.
- “Because even a goddamn baby knows in craps you never go the hard way.” — Me at every craps table for the rest of eternity.
- Someone please make Archer’s riff on gun shops the go to YouTube explanation for irony and satire.
- “Looks like ole Snowball done it again.” — And THAT’S how you close an homage episode.
- Pop Culture Reference Count: All things Smokey and The Bandit, “Eastbound and Down,” and Burt Reynolds. Also: Austin City Limits, “Jerry Reed’s character in the Smokey-verse”, Frank Sinatra Jr., Colonel Mom Parker.
I feel like I missed a lot this go round, especially on the Smokey reference front. Hat tip in advance for assists in the discussion thread. Reminder: Cherlene’s for real country album releases next week. I seriously can’t stop listening to the Kenny Loggins duet. I swear we’ll have something more for that shortly. Because, you know…
SO MANY killer Chet Manley GIFs on the next couple of pages. Do yourself a favor and check them all out while thinking up your highly insightful questions for Neal.
And I’m out. Thanks everybody for stopping by and asking questions. I hope I got to all of them.
Next week, Kenny F****G Loggins. yes. Spread the word and thank you all for supporting our show.
You’re the best. Much thanks as always.
Oh my god. Thanks for coming.
@Neal – Here’s how I’d cast the He-Man homage episode:
Archer – He-Man
Lana – Teela
Mallory & Ron Cadillac – Queen Marlena & King Randor
Krieger – Man at Arms
Gillette – Mekaneck
Cyril – Orko
Pam – Ram-Man (renamed Ram-Pam)
Cherlene – Sorceress
Barry – Skeletor
Babou – Battle Cat
You have the power.
You have some fanfic to write, sir.
Can Brett be Stratos?
@Neal What happens to Pam’s Tattoo on her back now, that her figure is different?
It gets weirder.
@Neal I like Pam’s new figure. Any chance she’ll stay skinny and top heavy?
Pam’s on a journey and we’re seeing the physical effects of it now. The rest is still to come.
@Neal how much research went into the hat shart?
Tex TACLES omfg… great gang name
@Neal – What’s your favorite sarcastic remark by any of the characters on Archer? Not a tall order at all!
But when Malory says “Blow it out your ass!” and Pam farts, that’s pretty up there.
I shifted to He-Man, sorry. Skeletor’s got some decent one liners.
Man-At-Arms tries, but he just doesn’t quite land them. Like Russell Crowe trying to do 90’s Dennis Miller.
@Neal. Is there any chance someday of a Simpsons “treehouse of horror” style episode with what if’s? I’ve always wanted to see a parody of the zombie apocalypse starring the Isis crew and how Archer would slowly get them all killed selfishly one at a time. No doubt starting with Woodhouse
Unfortunately, I don’t think Archer fits that model of cartoon. We’ve set up a loose continuity, so we have to stick to that.
@ Neal – Is there any actress or actor, that hasn’t been a guest before, that you would love to be a guest?
I’m sure Drummond and Gibbon are good people. but my loathe of Two-Bad is unquenchable.
Brian Drummond and Mark Gibbon. They can reprise their roles as Two-Bad and Archer can shoot them in their faces.
@Neal: Was there a conscious decision early on to make every woman on the show ridiculously beautiful? Or was that just something that every silently agree upon?
Hey plain/scatterbrain Jane is still around… I think … unless she died of cancer, I can’t remember.
@Neal – What would be your ultimate dream design for Archer?
Babou Cat. Yes.
Babou would make a great Battle Cat.
But seriously, Two-Bad is the worst.
and if somebody mentions She-Ra I will ban hammer you so hard.
some sort of homage to He-Man. Furry underpants and castle grayskull. And Trapjaw. And Fisto. And Jistsu. And Mekaneck. And Man-E-Faces. And Stinkor. And Ram Man, definitely Ram Man. Whiplash? Yes. CAN WE TALK ABOUT CLAWFUL??? Yes. Faker. Tri-Klops. Evil-Lyn is oddly attractive, despite the jaundice. I forget the two headed guy’s name, but I did not care for him. Now i’m on wikipedia. his name? TWO-BAD. I hate that guy.
something with a time machine that Krieger invents. then Archer could try to use it to find out who his daddy is and all kinds of shit could be thrown into the mix….
@Neal: We’ve got Fred Armisen, decrepit zoos, and a guest star you’re not sure you can reveal. What else can you tease for the rest of the season? Is Archer ever going to get a win? Dude is on a cold streak.
Sold and sold.
Crocodiles. Enormous, gigantic crocodiles. The best car crash we’ve ever done. Lauren Cohan. Bizzarini Manta. A monster truck. Warhammer. Krieger learns a secret. Jail sex.
@Neal – would you ever want to voice another character on Archer?
Absolutely! In the old Frisky Dingo days, we had a VO Booth in the back of the studio, so we used to all do a lot of the bit parts (drones, pilots, etc.) I kinda miss it.
@Neal:
How did the art team come up (PHRASING) with the right way to depict Pam’s snowballing skills?
Were there tests run in the studio? Not-so-dry runs?
I’ll remind you this is not a court of law. Yet.
Thank you, sir, for joining me here in the gutter.
something something threw them at the wall and see what stuck. [gross]
@Neal – Do you think Dr Krieger will ever make a cyborg out of Brent? So Brent can get the ultimate revenge on Archer by being indestructible?
Maybe he means the name is an acronym.
Basic Robotic Exoskeleton Techno Terminator.
Sorry TYPO!! would never disrespect that way!
BRETT may be the best cyborg ever, should Krieger ever choose to get off his ass and get to work.
@Neal – wonderful work last night, your team really seems to have gone into overdrive for the scene design. I am a PhD researcher in media studies and am planning to write my dissertation on niche animation (more or less a history of [adult swim] and its aesthetic / production impact on the industry), and one of the main things I’d love to do is interview people at Floyd County and understand your production process. Any chance that might be possible down the road? If you have any interest, I’d really appreciate it. You guys are doing exceptional artistic work, and I think you deserve to be heard.
Thanks, will do!
Sure, I’ll be glad to help with what I can. email me: nealholman (at) icloud.com
@ Neal – Lick-bag
Fun fact, my Dad’s CB handle back in the day was “Witch Doctor” and my mom’s was “Peppermint Patty.” (they drove cross country in separate vehicles a few times. long story.)
@Neal – What’s your favorite guest that has been on Archer?
That is super, super tough, so I’ll punt and just pick from this season. Fred Armisen. He has a lot to do and he lands every bit of it.
But, I will say from earlier seasons, everybody always forgets about Rachael Harris as Rhona Thorne. She’s not as big of a name as some of our other guest stars, but she always does really, really well with whatever we give her. (she was also on the short-lived Xtacles from way back when.)
@Neal: What’s your favorite of the upcoming episodes (or the season so far)?
507. It’s fantastic, with a really great performance from our guest star that week… who I’m not sure has been named yet, so I’ll just keep it vague for now.
Unused reverse art of Cheryl’s album cover gets its own entry though.
David Kuettel and Stephen Slesinski were the key artists on the album art (which I love.)
I’ll be in my bunk!
@Neal – When this season comes out on dvd/blu-ray is it going to be called Archer Vice season 1 or Archer season 5? Also has anyone considered putting out the season uncensored?
I believe “Archer Season 5” subtitle “VICE.” No clue on the uncensored, but if they haven’t done it for the others, I would not expect it.
Neal was cool enough to share these behind-the-scenes looks at Archer art with us. I’m not going to embed them all here and clog the thread, so please click through.
Bus design: [www.uproxx.com]
Bus desgin 2: [www.uproxx.com]
Krieger’s Tunt Mansion Lab: [www.uproxx.com]
Mailbox board: [www.uproxx.com]
Smokey mailbox: [www.uproxx.com]
Thanks for these, it’s so great to see the production process dissected like this.
Thanks man!
@Neal – What Other Movie/Tv Show Remake would you think would be fun to do for Archer?
I thought I was the only person on earth that remembered “Midnight Madness!”
Rear Window would be ridiculous, not least because I’d love to hear Jon Benjamin take a stab at a Jimmy Stewart impression.
@Neal – A Thing reference filled Antarctic would be hot as balls.
Would Love to see Archer in Rear Window! Can only begin to imagine the dialogue and artwork!
Archer would be Kurt Russell but in the end it would probably have to be his mom or Lana as the last survivor since he’d shoot anyone else
Something Antarctica…..Archer doing The Thing (the one with Kurt Russell, not the new one with Ramona Flowers) would be pretty epic with the characters turning on each other
Greed
Midnight Madness
Rear Window
The car chase from The Seven-Ups
Something in Antarctica
@Neal – it feels like Archer and Pam have forgotten their secret tryst, but which was the more depressing to design, pirate island, empty space, or rural Texas?
Well, it would be a fitting place for him to end up after the Train episode. That asshole.
Does that mean something bad is happening to Babou?
Researching old, depressing zoos. This is for later this season, but jesus, zoos back in the day were basically just animal jails.
@Neal: What’s your favorite song on the Charlene album?
@Maske I’m partial to Midnight Blues. But I also really like Burn It Down.
And we all agree that Sally Field was an absolute heater in the movie, right?
This is fact.
@Neal
Can you get the Danger Zone music video back on youtube?
Start a petition? maybe?
I thought Brett’s last name was Bunson?
@Neal: Are we going to see a proper Scooby-Doo style chase through the Tunt Manor this season?
I did catch the Fugitive homage with Archer and Holly during Archers massive season foreshadowing in White Elephant.
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law is what converted me into a person that is always excited about Gary Cole.
@OmegaGaryBusey Gary Cole is massively underrated. You guys haven’t seen the last of him yet.
Gary Cole being added to the cast as an antagonist has made me unreasonably happy.
“Godspeed you meddling kids” made me unreasonably happy.
I caught the Scooby reference, I was just hoping for a chase homage with Agent Holly chasing them through various rooms. Truth be told though, I’ll be please with whatever happens through the season.
We kinda did that in 504 with the secret tunnels and what have you.
Brett’s last name is Bunson.
@Neal – You tweeted that this episode took a lot of work. Did you feel like you had a long way to go and a short time to get there?
Yes, @Tim Was Tim, yes I did.
Neal, let’s say it’s late at night and you and your family are home alone in an isolated area. You go to let the dog out and someone breaks into your house, locking you outside and beginning to torture and muder your family. You try to break in but the doors are jammed. You smash your hands through the window, cutting yourself to the elbow bleeding everywhere. The screams are louder and louder as you fight to get in the side door but there’s so much blood your grip keeps slipping off the doorknob.
My question sir, is about the fantastic artwork on the Tunt mansion. Is there a specific New York inspiration for that building or was it just drawn up out of someone’s imagination. because it’s a fantastic opening each week.
Dammit. I’ll join Horatio in the corner.
Otto, you mean budget.
Come on, Horatio, that’s Birch Barlow. And your question should’ve been about the deficit.
Horatio, don’t you mean Simpsons? Birchibald T Barlow?
I was ripping off an old SNL routine. Thanks for the answer though. I hadn’t even thought about the interiors, (mostly because I’m laughing to hard), but I’m always impressed by the opening exterior shot and the obvious attention to detail on the exterior.
So wait, I smashed the window but now can’t open the door? Can I just keep smashing through the door and go wail on the murderers with my blood hands?
Cornelius Vanderbilt’s old NYC mansion is a big, big influence on the exterior. Interior riffs a lot on the Biltmore Estate in NC and The Breakers Mansion.
@Neal Is there a chance we see a zombie Brett?
It’d be like a version of Cyborg Barry whose only skills were getting shot.
I keep hoping for Brett Bot 9000.
I need to know the details of the discussion behind Pam’s snowball effect.
Was Pam’s long laugh a riff on Burt’s little laugh in Smokey?
I’m going to go with yes.
@Neal
Who decided thin Pam should always wear capris?
Once she lost the weight, she went shopping and bought like thirty pairs.
Neal’s work is done here: [twitter.com]
[twitter.com]
No idea why I can’t embed these but you guys should really click through.
Sally Field has the better ass but Pam’s post-cocaine boobs for the win.
Chet comes to my rescue once again.
Thanks!!!
And boom.
Gonna give that a try…
We also pitched calling them The Kill Faces, but that was a little close to the line.
@Neal. I assume complementary cocaine is provided for everyone at the Archer studios.
In the form of donuts and sugar, yes.
Frisky Dingo reference – “Get on the Bus!”
Another one. The biker gang are called the TeX’Tcles
@Neal: What was the reasoning behind changing the Red Beer logo from an Indian mascot to an eagle’s head?
It looked good. Great new logo. Now if I only could find a case of Red Beer tall boys to drink…
Standards had some concerns about it, and while they left it to us, we felt like we should change it. They rarely ever mention anything to us, so if they balk at something, we pay attention. I think I like the eagle head better anyway.
Ding. Ding. Let’s do this. Hi everybody!
@Neal: Seriously though, detail on all the Cherlene art please.
Hey I just sent you a dropbox zip. Inside is unused reverse art of Cheryl’s album.
“I believe there was some mention of bone-throwing?”
Favorite Pam episode since El Secuestro. Was laughing like a bastard.
The intro ending with
“Wha… He was 30!”
had me laughing out loud. Knew it was going to be a great episode right then and there
God i miss that show
Boosh!
@Neal: I think I saw you mention on Twitter last night that the Krieger-Ray cutaway scene is one of your favorites of the season. Any particular reason besides it just being super funny?
I think it’s so weird and so absurdly funny. You could watch that with no reference to what is going on or who they are and still laugh… It’s just incredibly good writing.
Smokey references I noticed off top (other than Archer’s clothes, the music and the core concept, er plot)
*Archer and Pam suddenly switching seats
*All the car turning
*Texarkana sign
*Sheriffs going multiple counties out of jurisdiction on a high speed chase
*Mailboxes being ruined
*Diverting at the end so the bus could reach its goal
@Otto Man Nah, we just couldn’t find a good place for it.
I got excited as soon as I saw the mailboxes
I kept waiting for the cop car to be sheared in half, but I guess that’s a little too on the nose.
You caught the mailboxes!!! That was one that I really didn’t think anybody was going to notice, but also a bit that we pushed to keep in.
In case you are not a nerd about such matters, I want to point out that Jerry Reed is not only the best sidekick ever, but also a guitar god [www.youtube.com]
Amen to that.
Now I’m gonna have “She Got the Gold Mine (I Got the Shaft)” stuck in my head for the rest of the day.
@Otto Man Jerry Reed is a god!
…
I never noticed until now that the running time on “Another Puff” is … 4:20.
@Jarret Myer and are still jamming to Jerry Reed
@Neal I imagine all of Floyd County jamming out to Jerry Reed when you were working on this episode. Please tell me that is true.
So much yelling last night.