Are James Franco And Seth Rogen’s Nude Instagram Photos From Their Own ‘Naked And Afraid’ Episode?

James Franco and Seth Rogen are pretty well-known for their zany media antics. Franco likes to share his poetry via Twitter, attend film festivals with head tattoos of Elizabeth Taylor and complete ice bucket challenges sans pants, and he likes to rope pal Rogen in on the action. The two have parodied Kanye West music videos, grossly offended the leader of North Korea and surprised Jimmy Fallon by popping out of a giant birthday cake in their own birthday suits, but it’s their latest stunt that has us all scratching our heads.

Via his Instagram account, Franco shared a few nude photos of him and Rogen surviving on their own in the wild. While this is probably just a promotional stunt for their latest film The Interview, we can’t help but imagine an actual Naked and Afraid episode featuring the comedy duo. From penis sword fights to adventures in the bush, here’s how the guys from Pineapple Express plan to make it on their own in the wild: