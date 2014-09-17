Are You Desperate Enough To Date This Ridiculous D-Bag On Tinder? (No.)

Show some self-respect, people. If you see someone on Tinder whose profile photo isn’t a selfie where they’re drinking wine from the bottle (“crazy day lolz #blessed”), but of their business checking account, just swipe left. “Brandon” may have $127,343.46 available, but he won’t be available TO YOU when you need him the most. He’ll be at the club, cautiously making it rain. It’s not that much money.
Billionaires score Playboy models; guys with over $120,000 get Tara Reid.
I mean that’s just operating capital, his personal bank account is probably a fraction of that.
His dad’s tinder picture is of Brandon taking that photo of the monitor while his dad is doing online banking.
“I HAVE A SMALL PENIS”
Dbags like this always have a circle of supporters. I guarantee he posted this or an equally douchey photo on Facebook and got comments like “Ballin bro” or “Winning”.
Well that is just poor money management.
I have more money than that. Who want’s to date me?
I have almost that much money and I am a tremendous loser.
I feel like a screen shot of my financial portfolio is the equivalent of a dick pick to gold-diggers.
this guy played in the little league where everyone gets a trophy. he went to school where his mom made sure to complain about every bad grade he got and his dad probably was a booster making sure he started on the HS football team whether he was better than the 2nd stringer or not. he more likely than not went to a private university, joined a frat and got a business degree while doing a minimal amount of work. he’s never been told “no” or that he isn’t good enough. and he is surrounded by other people who grew up in the same circumstances.
or i’m projecting an unrealistic lifestyle on somebody who is just socially awkward and has no idea why people like other people.
its buisness not personal, probably has 250k worth of bills that are 90 days late