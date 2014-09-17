Are You Desperate Enough To Date This Ridiculous D-Bag On Tinder? (No.)

Show some self-respect, people. If you see someone on Tinder whose profile photo isn’t a selfie where they’re drinking wine from the bottle (“crazy day lolz #blessed”), but of their business checking account, just swipe left. “Brandon” may have $127,343.46 available, but he won’t be available TO YOU when you need him the most. He’ll be at the club, cautiously making it rain. It’s not that much money.

Billionaires score Playboy models; guys with over $120,000 get Tara Reid.