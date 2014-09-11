Former Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer Is Live-Tweeting His Recollection Of 9/11 As Events Unfolded

This morning, former Bush White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer began live tweeting the events of September 11th, 2001. Fleischer became a familiar face for Americans in the weeks after 9/11, giving updates multiple times a day inside the White House Press Room. Fleischer’s tweets provide an amazing insight into the inner workings of the Bush Administration that day, particularly the moments immediately following the attack.
We’ve captured some of the more interesting tweets here, information some of us (me included) have probably never heard before. The bank vault one is especially intriguing.
Not going to lie, this is pretty fucking interesting.
agreed. Get those journals out of the bank fault and live tweet those. That’d be fascinating to read.
or vault not fault. haha
I’d love to see the journals too. Looking back on this event with hindsight just makes it all so much more fascinating to me. We really had no fucking clue what was happening.
He tweeted a photo of one of the pages. [twitter.com]
@caperclaw thanks. shame it’s not easier to read. But I guess given the circumstances I’d have beyond illegible handwriting.
Now I’m just thinking about what an opportunity to troll Truthers he has. Tweet a photo of the notes with something like, “Bush just pressed button to fire second missile at towers,” scratched out.
I hope Fleischer keeps this up through early 2002. “And then I watched the president bravely say he ‘really doesn’t spend that much time’ thinking about Bin Laden.”
[www.youtube.com]
“And then we decided, eh, we couldn’t kick the asses of the people who actually did it, so we’d kick some other people’s asses instead. Iraq, fuck yeah!”
Yeah, I purposely didn’t share the hand-written one, mostly because I couldn’t make out what it said.
I’m pretty good with shitty handwriting. This is what it looks like to me:
—–
9/11
10:32
POTUS to milcide (?) while on phone with VP
Call came into switchboard saying “Angel is next”
— “they think there were 6 hijacked a/c [aircraft]”
— “Rums [Rumsfeld] still needs 2 set troops on alert”
— also a report [something] a bomb cl stole”
— “We’re at war Dick and we’re going 2 find out who did this and we’re going 2 kick their ass”
— Stratcom [Strategic Command] or Camp David – what do you think?”
POTUS after Cheney call
— another report plane low 5 miles out
— Linc Mem [Lincoln Memorial] car bomb
10:35
hair [something] commercial comes on
girls removed to side house
POTUS: Barney? [Bush’s pet dog]
Andy [Card, chief of staff]: he’s nipping at the heels of Osama Bin Laden
A plane has crashed in the vicinity of Camp David
Karl [Rove]: So[uth] of Pittsburgh
10:41
POTUS: I thought they were supposed to have an open [cut off]
Gets VPOTUS VPOTUS doesn’t think we should go to Camp David
girls have been taken 2 a hardened location
—–
The country’s under attack, and C-Plus Augustus is worried about his dog. Awesome.
@Otto Man
To be fair, he had just finished reading a complicated book, so he was probably pretty fried mentally.
That’s the thing I can never get past…all these fuckers act like they were heroic witnesses to history, and their actions before and after were somewhere between incompetent and treasonous.
I bet Otto and Son of Spam would’ve made the right calls between commenting on the latest episode of community or laughing at a photoshop of a dog on Uproxx. Get over yourselves Jesus H.
thanks @Otto Man
@Bloody Lethal — People tend to forget that one of the first things a new president sees is the nuclear briefcase, giving him the unconditional power to destroy civilization.
At a moment like this, even the smartest, most decisive, most dynamic, most intellectually superior, most messiah-like president would take a minute or two to gather his thoughts. Hell, it took him months just to figure out that “kill ISIS terrorists” might be a strategy.
Oh I am with you @Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet but don’t tell that to Otto or SoS. Bush was dumb and they’re smart!
Bloody Lethal,
If I were president of the United States and the CIA gave me a top-level briefing on August 6, 2001, with the subject line “Osama Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.” outlining the imminent danger of a terrorist strike at home, my response sure as shit wouldn’t have been to tell the CIA briefer “All right, you’ve covered your ass” and then proceed to spend the rest of the month of August clearing branch on my dress-up cowboy ranch.
[www.salon.com]
I had a friend die in Tower 1, in no small part due to this administration’s incompetence. You can go fuck yourself.
Bush was dumb and they’re smart!
Bush ignored specific CIA reports that more troops were needed to capture OBL in Tora Bora in late 2001, and he fucked that up. Bush let OBL get away and turned to manufacture the war in Iraq with lies about WMDs and false connections to 9/11. Bush then fucked that war up, destabilizing the entire region (hello, ISIS!) and pissing away trillions in dollars and thousands of American soldier’s lives.
Tell me again how fucking smart he is. Then go fuck yourself once more.
I was driving to work that morning, Central time zone, so it was about 8:30. The radio news (I seem to remember it being an ABC report?) was talking on the phone to a guy in Manhattan who had seen the first plane hit the WTC. While he was on the phone, he said something like “Oh, my God, they just hit the other tower!”
Does anyone remember that, or know anything about the guy? I’ve never heard a rebroadcast of it.
Will he tell the truth?
Was “My Pet Goat” a good book?
Will the truth be told?
Politics aside (at least/especially for today) this is some fascinating stuff
I love the Bush to Cheney quote. President Bush’s speech after the attack was amazing.
I’m still reading these — very interesting –and noteworthy that even then, Jay Carney was a whiny little biatch.
Ah, just to balance out all the Bush hate and make even more people hate me. Let’s do the Obama one after every crisis:
POTUS:
Hmmm, better go play golf.
Still hasn’t come near the vacation days taken by Bush and Reagan, who still have the record.
Fuck, it’s not even close — Bush took 407 vacation days by this point in his presidency, while Obama has taken 125.
[www.politifact.com]
Move on to the next tool in the moron arsenal, and make fun of Obama for using a teleprompter, because no president ever did that before either.
@Billy Boy — You already know this, but you’re being unreasonable.
If an event of this magnitude were to occur, Obama would face it with all of the urgency and gravity demanded by the situation.
Then he’d go to a fundraiser.
@Old Fat Bald Chick Magnet
“My grief knows no bounds over beheaded American journalists….
“Damn, what a drive! Fist bump!” [proteinwisdom.com]