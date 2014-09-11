Former Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer Is Live-Tweeting His Recollection Of 9/11 As Events Unfolded

Senior Editor
09.11.14 26 Comments

This morning, former Bush White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer began live tweeting the events of September 11th, 2001. Fleischer became a familiar face for Americans in the weeks after 9/11, giving updates multiple times a day inside the White House Press Room. Fleischer’s tweets provide an amazing insight into the inner workings of the Bush Administration that day, particularly the moments immediately following the attack.

We’ve captured some of the more interesting tweets here, information some of us (me included) have probably never heard before. The bank vault one is especially intriguing.

Around The Web

TAGS9-11ARI FLEISCHERPresident George BushSeptember 11th

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP