Arizona’s Execution Of Convicted Murderer Finally Succeeds After Two Hours Of ‘Gasping And Snorting’

Joseph Rudolph Wood III, who was convicted in 1989 of killing his estranged girlfriend and her father, was executed in Arizona on Wednesday. The process did not go according to plan.
The execution officially began when Wood was injected with a lethal (and controversially secret) cocktail of drugs at 1:53 PM at the Arizona’s state prison in Florence. By 1:57 PM, Wood had said his last words and was unconscious. Then, around 2:05, Wood began gasping.
According to Arizona Republic reporter Michael Kiefer, Wood gasped “about 660 times.” Kiefer said the gasping didn’t peter out until 3:33 PM, and the death was finally called at 3:49 PM — nearly two hours after the process began.
Wood remained alive long enough for his public defenders to file an emergency stay of execution motion, noting Wood had “been gasping and snorting for more than an hour.” The futile attempt was just the latest in a recent string of legal proceedings challenging the state’s clandestine application of lethal injection drugs.
Wood’s lawyers had filed for a preliminary injunction to stop the execution, citing concerns over the secrecy surrounding the execution process, specifically the drugs that would be administered. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that Wood had a First Amendment right to information about the qualifications of the executioners and the origin of the drugs to be used in the execution and granted Wood a conditional stay. Earlier this week, the 9th Circuit refused a state request to lift the stay; so the state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which lifted the stay without comment on Tuesday.
Alessandra Soler, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, issued a statement calling for a moratorium on executions: “What happened today to Mr. Wood was an experiment that the state did its best to hide. Now we see that our government officials cannot be trusted to take seriously our Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.”
While one witness described the scene as “very disturbing to watch … like a fish on shore gulping for air,” the family of Wood’s victims were less sympathetic.
Jeanne Brown, the sister and daughter of Wood’s two victims, said it sounded more like he was snoring, telling USA Today that it certainly did not compare to the way her family has suffered over the last 25 years. “What I saw with him today being executed — this was nothing,” she said. “You don’t know what excruciating is — seeing your dad lying there in a pool of blood … This man deserved it.”
(Via USA Today, AZ Central)
They should have given him the Philip Seymour Hoffman special.
How long did the people he murdered get to gasp and snort before they died?
I don’t think the US constitution takes into account Hammurabi’s Code.
Exactly! Zero fucks given that he gasped, after murdering 2 people.
Yeah, and zero fucks for the next guy, who may have been innocent and could be cleared by DNA evidence, so let’s set him fr- aaaand it’s gone.
Multiple witnesses watched him shoot first the victim’s 70 year old father in his chest then watched as he put his ex-gf in a choke hold and shot her in the abdomen then chest. Then fled the scene and was confronted by police and pulled a gun on them and was shot. He was guilty.
@LG no one here is talking about “the next guy who may be innocent”. This piece of garbage did exactly what he was convicted of doing. If they want a more humane way than lethal injection, bring back the guillotine.
Bwahaa!…..
I don’t know how you’re supposed to feel any remorse for a person like that.
Maybe if we used less elaborate methods of execution, they’d be shorter and less painful for everyone involved.
And cheaper.
I, for one, hold all amendment of the constitution valid and don’t want to see people cruelly put down. Which is why we should use the literally dozens of other methods that would be quick and painless.
The other issue here, however, is that journalism is dead and everyone is jumping to conclusions based on nothing. Two journalists have said he gasped for hours, and the family and the government have said he didn’t. So you have two unreliable sources giving completely uninformed and biased opinions. I’ve yet to hear anything from a medical official. After all, simply because he was gasping doesn’t mean he was in pain or suffering. It could of very easily been agonal resperation. So maybe everyone needs to calm down and not react before we know the whole story and this thread devolves into a screaming match of pro and anti death penalty people not accomplishing anything.
Than again this is the internet so I guess It’s inevitable
@Staubachlvr Still, I wouldn’t have known that Kevorkian called two of his assisted suicide machines the Thanotron and the Mercitron if it hadn’t been for this poor reporting, so there is an up side here.
I can’t figure out why lethal injection has to be so “oh, it’s a secret formula.” Won’t plenty of things kill you in overdose form? Morphine or something?
Rat poison?
Cocaine? Cyanide? Shit, I’m anti-death penalty as hell — how can you trust a government that can’t deliver the mail half the time to justly kill people — but straight-up hanging or firing squads sound more humane than this.
Kevorkian used to use a CO mask for people that wanted to die, that he called the Mercitron. MERCITRON! His intravenous drug injector he called the Thanatron, which might even be better.
So I’m definitely left wondering why this is so hard. I would have assumed there are doctors out there who are pro death penalty and would therefore take money to set this up (because Rule 34 is really just a corollary to what I call Rule 0: humans get up to infinite kinds of shit).
I’m against execution…it’s a petulant old relic from an era of time that has long been over. When life expectancy wasn’t in the 70’s, execution meant something. Now…housing a prisoner until the end of their long, pointless life is much more poignant and a better form of punishment than putting them to sleep like dogs. And to anyone who bitches about the cost of these life long imprisonments…legalize weed country wide and the money the government saves on locking up people for no reason…and there is plenty of money to keep .01% of the prison population locked up until they croak.
What’s amusing is that, in most cases, it’s actually cheaper to throw someone away for life w/out parole than it is to go through the entire legal process and exhaust all appeals. ([www.deathpenaltyinfo.org]) California would save about $170M A YEAR by commuting all death sentences to LWOP. It costs NY State over $20M PER SENTENCE to put someone to death. I find it hard to belive that, even assuming a murderer kills at 18 and lives to 100, that 82 years in prison conditions would run up a tab of $2M, let alone $20M.
Whoops.
There’s an early episode of the Bruce Tim Justice League cartoons where Lantern is put on trial for blowing up a planet. Flash tries to buy some time by demanding Lantern have a lawyer, but is told they took care of their lawyer problem a long time ago, so he offers to represent Lantern himself. At this point he’s told he’ll share Lantern’s fate, because that’s how they took care of their lawyer problem.
That’s kind of amusing, but man I wish there was a way to simplify our legal system.
Also, every time I read that California still has the death penalty, I have to check that I’m not watching some alternate reality SyFy channel movie.
I see many people don’t know the difference between vengeance and justice. I thought We the People were supposed to take the moral high ground and be better than those that had no regard for their fellow man. With people taking joy in this horrible situation, I’m convinced that gladiatorial fights would be welcomed back in society.
Couldn’t have worded it better myself.
The system is broken, but I feel absolutely nothing for someone who murdered two people. Next.
One .12 cent bullet to the brain stem.
Lights out.
If only there were part of the Constitution that forbade cruel and unusual punishment, maybe conservatives would give a shit about this.
I’m for a single 9mm behind the ear. How does that suit you?
Disparate philosophies, all getting along. Then someone gets all partisan. Cause that’s what we need more of.
@Otto Man
What’s it like being a mouthpiece of partisan rhetoric with no thought beyond a party platform?
@Benny:
I’m in favor of locking murderers away forever, but if the state is going to be killing people, that’s as good a way as any.
@nadavegan:
I must have missed all the conservatives campaigning for death penalty reform. Feel free to point me to all your sources.
@Jakeman
I have no idea because I disagree with the Democratic Party on this one.
Politicians there pander almost as much as Republicans do on the death penalty. Fuck, in 1992, Clinton traveled back to Arkansas to personally oversee the execution of a guy who was so brain damaged he told the guards to save the dessert from his last meal so he could eat it when he got back.
But yeah, in general liberals are better on this issue than conservatives. At the very least, they’re not doing this kind of repulsive shit:
[m.youtube.com]
In Clinton’s defense, Rector was only brain damaged because he shot himself. After he turned himself for committing one murder. Than murdered the cop he was confessing to.
Oh, I’m not saying anyone should cry for Ricky Ray Rector.
I mentioned his mental capacity because Clinton made a show of flying back to Arkansas specially so he could personally oversee the guy’s execution, like they were putting down Magneto and he needed to be there in case trouble broke out. There was no fucking need for that kind of grandstanding.
Hmm…so push a little beyond the partisanship, and it turns out both sides of the political spectrum are guilty of hypocrisy and/or inconsistency?
The deuce you say!
Next step: productive dialogue.
I don’t know if they still do it or not anymore I know not many are keen on the death penalty these days but do they still do the electric chair? I mean if so why not strap these guys in there and flip the switch and be done with it…never understood the injection thing or better yet the gas chamber that’s another option.
Dooooooon’t care!!!!!! At all.
Why do they always try to make new poison concoctions for execution? Just put him a medically induced coma, then stop his heart.
My newest crush, John Oliver, explains my thoughts on the death penalty perfectly. Enjoy. [www.youtube.com]
In a museum somewhere there’s a functional guillotine just waiting to be rediscovered.
Like some lost scene from Demolition Man, amirite?
+2
This all going to end up with some serial killer shouting ” I DEMAND TRIAL BY COMBAT!”