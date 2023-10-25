Not unlike his Terminator persona, Arnold Schwarzenegger has come bursting in the door with a presidential hot take. The former California governor shared his thoughts on the 2024 race that’s shaping up to be another rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In Arnold’s opinion, they’re simply not young enough.

“I just hope that America finds some really young blood,” Schwarzenegger told the BBC via The Hollywood Reporter. “Because to me, it is a little bit odd that we are having a battle between people today in the late 70s and early 80s, rather than people in the 40s and 50s or maybe even younger, and have them have a chance at this great, great job.”

However, while Schwarzenegger is eager for an American president who just barely clears the 35-year-old threshold to be eligible for office, the Governator is willing to throw his age concern out the window if one particular candidate had a shot at the Oval Office: himself.

Despite being only a year younger than Trump, and four years behind Biden, Schwarzenegger thinks he’d do a great job running things.

“I feel like I would make a great president,” Schwarzenegger said. “But I feel that, at the same time, everything I’ve accomplished was because of America. America gave me so many opportunities and the American people were so embracive, and they just received me with open arms. There was no one there that stopped me from my success. So the only thing that I can’t do, which is run for president, I’m not going to complain about that.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)