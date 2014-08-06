Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed The Next Terminator Movie’s Terrible New Title In A Set Pic

Hey, did you know a new Terminator movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger was in production? And that it actually just finished filming? It’s true — Arnold just took to Twitter to celebrate the end of shooting and posted a picture which reveals the movie’s new, slightly different, 1000% worse title (the flick has been going by Terminator: Genesis up until now).

The next Terminator movie will be called

Terminator: Genisys. Ah’ll be back…I need to go throw up.

No word yet on any plot specifics for Terminator: Genisys (ugh) other than it will feature wizened, septuagenarian T-800s, but I’m hoping, based on the name, that Arnold will mostly be fighting Sonic the Hedgehog robots. I always knew Robotnik was behind that Skynet business.

Terminator: Genisys, which stars Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke and Matt Smith hits theatres July 1st, 2015.

Via /Film

TOPICS#Emilia Clarke#Terminator Genisys#Arnold Schwarzenegger
