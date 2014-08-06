Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed The Next Terminator Movie’s Terrible New Title In A Set Pic

Hey, did you know a new Terminator movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger was in production? And that it actually just finished filming? It’s true — Arnold just took to Twitter to celebrate the end of shooting and posted a picture which reveals the movie’s new, slightly different, 1000% worse title (the flick has been going by Terminator: Genesis up until now).
The next Terminator movie will be called…
Terminator: Genisys. Ah’ll be back…I need to go throw up.
No word yet on any plot specifics for Terminator: Genisys (ugh) other than it will feature wizened, septuagenarian T-800s, but I’m hoping, based on the name, that Arnold will mostly be fighting Sonic the Hedgehog robots. I always knew Robotnik was behind that Skynet business.
Terminator: Genisys, which stars Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jason Clarke and Matt Smith hits theatres July 1st, 2015.
Termin8tor: Genisys because spelling isn’t cool.
Fuck it, I’m done.
At this point I am just thrilled Jason Clarke is getting roles in big movies. I still miss Chicago Code
I’m calling it now, Cyberdyne has a Steve Jobs knock-off and the movie has, at one point, his hosting a keynote.
They have to cycle through “Begins” “Origins” and “Genesis” for every gritty reboot title so people might think it is not going to be the same old shitty shit.
I would totally watch this if it starred Edward Furlong and it was about how John Connor became a junkie and ended up working as a male prostitute at the gay night club Genisys.
“I would totally watch this if it starred Edward Furlong and it was about how John Connor became a junkie and ended up working as a male prostitute at the gay night club Genisys.”
+1, Like, RT
EMELIA CLARKE IS IN THIS!?!?!?
I’m not sure if I want them to make up a good reason for old T-800 (“The T-800 is prone to rapid deterioration of it’s organic exoskin”) or if I want them to just ignore it completely.
Rumoured to be playing Sarah Connor no less.
This might actually make some sense as it has something to do with the movie. See this set pic.
[cs7003.vk.me]
The pole with “link life” and “Genisys”.
I have a headache from this.
I think I got a lap dance from Genisys once.
I’m not sure why I’m supposed to be upset that a movie that has something to do with super computers has the word “Sys” in its title, y’know, like “super computer SYStem.”
Can someone help me figure out how to apply my nerdrage, I’m really flailing here.
Genisys screams “Direct to VHS late 90’s sci-fi thriller”. It’s not Judgement Day, It isn’t even Salvation or Rise Of The Machines.
@Baltimore Dan “Gen sys” according to google is already either a real company that makes steroids or the fictitious drug company from Planet of the Apes.
Well, he’s always been right about one thing [gifavs.com]
Still sounds a whole helluva lot better than Batman v Superman or Star Trek: into darkness…
I see what they did there!!!