Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates ‘Terminator Genisys’ With Breakfast Music

#Terminator Genisys #Arnold Schwarzenegger
Senior Contributor
12.05.14 6 Comments

The Terminator is beloved by millions, but Arnold Schwarzenegger loves him more than anybody. So much so that he’ll take the time for an impromptu musical performance on his breakfast dishes to celebrate the Terminator: Genisys trailer.

The video, which was discovered by That’s Nerdalicious, is, well, it marks the only time we want to see Arnold make music.

Admittedly, if you’ve been following Arnold at all, you know this is just the start of his shenanigans. This is a guy who bought a tank and then crushed things with it at the behest of the Internet. Still, it’s nice to see that he’s actually into it, and not just into the no-doubt substantial check Paramount wrote him to be in one more movie. Now, to wait for July 1st and see if the musical joy is justified.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terminator Genisys#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold Schwarzeneggermusical interludesTERMINATORTerminator: Genisys

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP