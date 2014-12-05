Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates ‘Terminator Genisys’ With Breakfast Music

The Terminator is beloved by millions, but Arnold Schwarzenegger loves him more than anybody. So much so that he’ll take the time for an impromptu musical performance on his breakfast dishes to celebrate the Terminator: Genisys trailer.
The video, which was discovered by That’s Nerdalicious, is, well, it marks the only time we want to see Arnold make music.
Admittedly, if you’ve been following Arnold at all, you know this is just the start of his shenanigans. This is a guy who bought a tank and then crushed things with it at the behest of the Internet. Still, it’s nice to see that he’s actually into it, and not just into the no-doubt substantial check Paramount wrote him to be in one more movie. Now, to wait for July 1st and see if the musical joy is justified.
An aging Terminator is still just so, so stupid to me.
But an aging KING CONAN, well….now you learn my language Campbell.
I can get behind the idea that he was sent back a while ago and the living tissue covering his endo-skeleton has aged.
@Radioactive Man4 That’s how I’m interpreting it. Besides, if I had to swallow a Terminator mugging a male stripper, I can handle something like this.
@Radioactive Man4
@Dan Seitz
Interpreting it? That’s exactly what it is. This entire movie sprang forth from James Cameron suggesting that. And yea, story-wise it works. It’s in keeping with the canon the first two films established. But VISUALLY….cinematically…it doesn’t work. For me. Old Arnold Schwarzenegger just visually doesn’t work as the Terminator anymore.
HE IS SO WHITE